"He deserves a second chance"- Max Verstappen offers support to Juri Vips despite Red Bull ending all 'cooperation' with the F2 driver

Max Verstappen has offered his support to Juri Vips after the young F2 driver was punished for using a racial slur on a live stream.

Speaking to the media about the whole situation, Verstappen said he felt everybody deserved a second chance and Vips should be afforded that. The young F2 driver made a mistake in using such language but he should be given another chance to redeem himself.

The reigning world champion said:

“He’s [Juri Vips] not part of Red Bull Racing at the moment as a reserve and test driver. But I do feel that people deserve a second chance. Probably not a third, but things can be very easily said probably sometimes not even really thought about how badly it can hurt someone or influence someone.”

“I know Juri also probably a bit more than the average person and he is actually a super-nice guy. And I think he really understood what he did wrong because, of course, he is also now in a very difficult moment now in his career, everyone judging him. Fair enough, What he said was not correct.”

“But I definitely think he deserves a second chance. I read the statement about F2 that they wouldn’t have done the same. But I think people deserve that second chance to show that they learnt from what they did wrong and actually go out there and show that you can be a better person or at least be more educated about what you are going to say.”

Contrary to Max Verstappen's opinion, Red Bull ends its association with Juri Vips

Contrary to what Max Verstappen suggested, Red Bull has ended all its association with Juri Vips. When questioned about the F2 driver's links with Red Bull, team advisor Helmut Marko told Austrian broadcaster ORF Tirol:

“I want to be clear. Juri Vips no longer receives any support from Red Bull. You need to be responsible for your actions and as a result, our cooperation has ended.”

Marko: "I want to be clear. Juri Vips no longer receives any support from Red Bull. You need to be responsible for your actions and as a result, our cooperation has ended." Vips is no longer a part of RBJT, Marko confirms.Marko: "I want to be clear. Juri Vips no longer receives any support from Red Bull. You need to be responsible for your actions and as a result, our cooperation has ended."

The F2 driver will continue to see out his year in the championship with his team Hitech. With the Danish driver not in contention for the title this season, however, it remains to be seen what happens to his career going forward.

