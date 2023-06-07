“He doesn’t care if your name is Pique or Piquet”: F1 fans react to Shakira’s ex-husband’s old tweet about Lewis Hamilton

F1 fans have reacted to soccer star Gerard Pique's old tweet about Lewis Hamilton. The former Barcelona player had tweeted about Hamilton during the 2012 Singapore GP when the Briton bowed out of the race after suffering a gearbox failure.

The now-seven-time world champion started the race in Singapore in pole position but had to retire prematurely due to a gearbox failure, giving Sebastian Vettel the race win.

Pique is also the former partner of famous pop star Shakira, who is currently rumored to be dating Hamilton in the minds of a lot of fans. The pair were seen hanging out together after the 2023 Miami GP, as well as last weekend's Spanish GP, raising eyebrows in the F1 community.

While rumors of Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's new relationship are largely unfounded, fans were quick to take a look at Shakira's ex-husband Pique's tweets that highlighted Hamilton's premature retirement in Singapore.

One famous parody account tweeted:

"He doesn’t care if your name is Pique or Piquet. @LewisHamiltonwill have his vengeance."

Despite the tweet being over a decade old, fans were quick to build their own narrative about the Mercedes star taking 'revenge' for Pique's tweet by hanging out with Shakira in 2023. Another fan said that everyone who speaks out against Hamilton falls and wrote:

"Every tongue that rises against sir Lewis Hamilton shall fall."

Another fan defended Pique, showing how his tweet wasn't against Lewis Hamilton, but was only in support of Fernando Alonso, who had a shot of winning the 2012 title. You can view the tweet below:

Ennui @thisisennui

He's Spanish, ofc he's gonna support ALO over anyone else.



More importantly, ALO had a real shot at winning the title in 2012.



This wasn't even a stab at LH, just pointed out that he retired, which meant ALO could extend his lead in the WDC. @3gerardpique Y'all really went back to 2012...He's Spanish, ofc he's gonna support ALO over anyone else.More importantly, ALO had a real shot at winning the title in 2012.This wasn't even a stab at LH, just pointed out that he retired, which meant ALO could extend his lead in the WDC. @3gerardpique Y'all really went back to 2012...He's Spanish, ofc he's gonna support ALO over anyone else.More importantly, ALO had a real shot at winning the title in 2012.This wasn't even a stab at LH, just pointed out that he retired, which meant ALO could extend his lead in the WDC. https://t.co/eob4AoJduK

Lewis Hamilton urges Mercedes to keep chasing Red Bull after excellent result

Following his impressive second-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton conveyed his excitement and optimism about the season. He suggested that Mercedes should persist in their endeavors to improve the performance of the W14 car.

In the race held in Barcelona on Sunday (June 4), Hamilton showcased his prowess as the second-fastest driver on the track, closely trailing the triumphant Max Verstappen.

This event marked the debut of the recently introduced upgrades to the W14, which the team had brought to Monaco, providing the drivers an opportunity to put them to the test.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton stated that they need to fight Red Bull next season from day one and said:

"I think we are going in the right direction and I know we have something in the pipeline moving forwards. I'm hoping at least by the end of the year it would be great if we could challenge them. For me, I'm more focused on making sure that we have the car next year to challenge them from day one."

With much of the season yet to go, it will be interesting to watch the Silver Arrows' progress.

