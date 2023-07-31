“He has every reason to do so”: Max Verstappen receives rival F1 boss’ support amidst cheeky pit-stop request on radio

Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, won his eighth straight Formula 1 race in Spa and increased his lead over the field of drivers by 125 points.

However, one of the weekend's most talked-about topics was the nature of the radio contact between Verstappen and his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

The radio exchanges between Verstappen and GP (Gianpiero Lambiase) have been a hot topic this entire weekend. But during race day, one of Verstappen's radio messages got everyone's attention. When asked to manage his tires by GP, Max insisted that he would like to pit again and it would be like a pit stop practice for the team.

Team radio calls are always an integral part of every race. Not all messages are broadcasted. But when a driver is that far ahead of the rest of the field, onboard radio chats between Verstappen and his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, are the most natural thing in the world.

"He has every reason to, he's just going lap after lap at the moment. Other than that I don't have much to say about it. We are of course looking at it. On the one hand it is incredibly frustrating, but it is what it is," Mercedes Team Boss, Toto Wolff said to media including SportsKeeda.

Since Max Verstappen initially joined Red Bull in 2016, Lambiase has been a major player in the Dutchman's development from a rookie to a double world champion.

Who is Gianpiero Lambiase, the voice behind Max Verstappen

The voice you hear in Max Verstappen's radio is none other than his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase or otherwise known as "GP" around the paddock.

F1 Grand Prix of Canada

GP entered the Formula 1 paddock back in 2005 when he joined Jordan as Giancarlo Fisichella's performance engineer. He remained in the same team until it was rebranded as Force India. He also worked with Vitantonio Liuzzi, Paul di Resta, and the current Red Bull driver, Sergio Perez.

He joined Red Bull as Daniil Kvyat's race engineer but he ended up working with Verstappen when Kvyat lost his seat in 2015. Ever since then, GP and Max have been working together.