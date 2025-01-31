“He does not have the experience yet": George Russell seemingly downplays immediate Kimi Antonelli threat ahead of the 2025 season

George Russell shared his outlook on Andrea Kimi Antonelli joining Mercedes in the 2025 F1 season as he claimed that the 18-year-old still lacks the F1 racing experience but expects him to improve over the course of the season. The team signed Antonelli after Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari.

Kimi Antonelli largely impressed the team, racing in the junior series. He skipped Formula 3 after his immense success in F4 and amassed two victories in his rookie Formula 2 season. Even before finishing the season, he was signed by Mercedes for 2025.

George Russell is set to be the senior driver on the team now. He stated that he understands his responsibility towards the team as an experienced driver. He has been driving for the team since the 2022 season. He said (via Fastest Pitstop on X):

"I recognize my role as the more experienced driver, I am entering a new chapter in my career. I am ending my beginning and entering the mid-stage. Lewis was 29 when he joined Mercedes and started winning all those championships. Nowadays everyone starts younger and younger — my debut came at 20. But I feel ready now to fulfill roles at the team."

Further, talking about his new teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, he mentioned that while the 18-year-old is not experienced yet, he would be up to speed later in the season.

"He is such a fantastic driver. He does not have the experience yet, but I am sure he will be up to speed very quickly, He is young, but his opinion will be just as valid."

George Russell clarifies his goals heading into the 2025 season with Mercedes

The 2024 season ended on a high note for Mercedes with four race wins and a fourth place in the Constructors' Championship. This was the most wins they amassed in a season since 2021 because of their poor adaptability to the new aerodynamic regulations.

George Russell feels that the team had a better pace in qualifying than the race in the 2024 season and would try to improve the latter this year.

"I tend to keep my goals on more details targets. Last year Qualifying was my strength, but my race pace was not always the best," Russell said. "I know I have the speed over one lap but there is no reason why I should not be able to convert that over the course of a race."

"I need to work on some elements to achieve that, and there will be some other goals – that perhaps are not clear to the fans at home but are at the forefront of mind," the driver added.

Russell won three races last season before being disqualified from Spa after a post-race inspection. His two wins, with Hamilton's other two victories, helped the team keep up with their competitors throughout the season.

