"Carlos Sainz is fighting me more than others": Charles Leclerc furious at Ferrari teammate for pushing him off track in the F1 Chinese GP sprint

Charles Leclerc was enraged by his Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz's on-track maneuvers during the 2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint race.

The first sprint race of the 2024 F1 season recently took place in China. During the 19-lap race, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez were chasing third-placed Fernando Alonso. Though they created a DRS train and were unable to pass each other through the majority of the race, the overtaking spree began in the last few laps.

Alonso lost traction of his tires which allowed Sainz to push and overtake the 42-year-old. Soon enough, Leclerc and Checo followed and passed the Aston Martin driver. While Checo overtook everyone and secured third place, Sainz was chased by Leclerc.

The two Ferraris fought for fourth place in the last three laps of the Chinese GP sprint race. Though the Monegasque eventually snatched fourth place from Sainz, he was furious with his teammate for defending more aggressively against him compared to other drivers.

Leclerc told the team through the radio that they would have to discuss Sainz's aggressive driving against him.

"Yeah, let‘s speak after. He is fighting more me than others!" Leclerc exclaimed on the team radio.

Charles Leclerc admits that he is struggling more than Carlos Sainz

Before the 2024 F1 Chinese GP, Charles Leclerc talked about how his Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, was performing better in qualifying sessions than him.

As quoted by motorsportweek.com, the Monegasque driver said that he needed to improve in qualifying, which had been his strong suit in the past few years. He later explained the fine line between a good and a bad qualifying lap, which depends on the out lap and the right tire temperature.

“In the last two races, he’s just been stronger. So it’s up to me now to work, especially in the qualifying phase, which is normally a strength. I’ve been struggling to put the lap together. It’s a very fine line to get it right or completely wrong on the out-lap and getting the tires in the right window and for now, I have been struggling more than what Carlos has done,” Leclerc said.

After the 2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint race, Carlos Sainz remains in P4 in the drivers' championship table with 59 points, while Charles Leclerc is in P3 with 64 points.

