"He is funny without being funny": Fans react to Charles Leclerc getting confused about his Ferrari teammate on the latest 'Grill the Grid' episode

Charles Leclerc's hilarious confusion about his own Ferrari teammate during the Grill The Grid challenge had many fans laughing uncontrollably. He and many other drivers were recently featured in a Grill The Grid challenge where they had to guess who said a particular quote and who it targeted.

During the challenge, a quote from former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto came up, which was for Carlos Sainz. The quote read:

"Maybe for the first time in his career that he's got a car which is fast enough to compete for the best positions. And he simply needs to get used to that."

Charles Leclerc was quite confused at first and was unable to remember that it was from his former boss. The hilarious part is when the host of the show gives a hint of how the driver for whom this was said and Leclerc had the same car. The Monagasque was still confused and, with a hilariously quizzical face, asked:

"What do you mean, we have the same car?"

In the end, Charles Leclerc figured out how it was for Carlos Sainz and quickly moved on.

After the video went live and several clips from it surfaced on social media platforms, many fans cracked up after seeing how confused the Ferrari driver was even after getting such a blatant hint from the video host.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

"He is funny without being funny"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It was so easy after she said that, i was like-"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"'Ohhh! That’s for Carlos?' Said by Binotto. Flips it, move on! No love lost there"

Expand Tweet

Charles Leclerc on his relationship with Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc recently opened up about his relationship with Carlos Sainz, his teammate at Ferrari. Speaking to Autosport, however, he assured everyone that he has a good relationship with Sainz outside the car and that both are competitive when they are on the track. He said:

"I am quite active on social media, so I see what's been said all around, It's blown out of proportion, I think, with Carlos. We have a great relationship. Outside the car, we know how to work together, and we get on really well together because we share lots of interests."

Charles Leclerc added:

"At the same time, there's a lot of competitiveness in between us two. But we are in Formula 1, and I love the sport because there's competitiveness. I think it's great to have that."

The Monagasque is well aware of how F1 fans on social media can sometimes take things to extreme, especially when it comes to driver relationships.