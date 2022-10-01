"He won't get a driver like Lewis Hamilton"- Former F1 racer wants Haas to go ahead with this driver in 2023 F1 season

Motorsport legend Hans-Joachim Stuck has criticized Haas for not locking in Mick Schumacher for 2023 yet. Amidst recent statements and rumors, the American outfit might not be planning to go ahead with Schumacher.

Stuck has now spoken up for his fellow countryman and believes he deserves a chance. Calling out Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, he made comparisons and said,

"I don't understand why nobody has secured it yet. Mick would be the best option for Steiner because he won't get a driver like Lewis Hamilton."

The Haas driver was under immense scrutiny after failing to match up with Kevin Magnussen in the team. However, the 23-year-old has come a long way since then, arguably performing better than his teammate in the past few races.

However, Guenther Steiner and co. are still not convinced that the driver has it in him to stay for next year. He revealed,

"I’ll be honest, we don’t know if Mick will stay or not. He has delivered very good races in Canada, Britain and Austria. But he lacks consistency - he would have to deliver strong performances more often. We are not in a hurry regarding the driver question and Mick still has chances to show what he can do."

Meanwhile, Schumacher has been linked to several other teams as well. AlphaTauri and Alpine have emerged as possible destinations for the German next year.

However, the decision making will have to be quick as there are not many empty seats left anymore. With several other drivers eyeing those spots, Schumacher could be left without one.

Haas Chief supports the 2023 calendar amidst criticism

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner is a supporter of the 2023 calendar. The next season will feature a record-breaking 24 races, which fans believe is a bit too much.

However, the Italian-American has come in support of it and thinks this is the right step for the growth of the sport. He specifically pointed out the Americans' newfound fascination with F1 and said,

“Three races in America, I think it comes at the right time. The sport is already popular and it’s getting even more so as we speak in America. More races are good.”

The growth of the sport in America has indeed been on an all-time rise. The popularity is so high that F1 will hold three races in the United States alone next season. As new tracks feature on the calendar, it will be interesting to see how next year unfolds.

