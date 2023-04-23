“He gets everything he wants”: Daniil Kvyat explains what makes Max Verstappen so ‘strong’

Former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat has highlighted the reasons behind Max Verstappen's strength in the sport. The Russian driver claimed that Verstappen is incredible at wheel-to-wheel racing and is backed up well by Red Bull.

The Dutchman clinched his second consecutive title in the sport with relative ease in 2022, taking the title with four races to go. In doing so, he smashed Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher's record for the most race wins in a single season with 15 P1 finishes. The Dutchman looks to be in winning form again this season and is well on his way to securing a third consecutive title.

While Kvyat and Verstappen never got to be teammates at Red Bull, the Russian claims the two-time world champion is perhaps the best on the grid when it comes to wheel-to-wheel racing.

Speaking about Max Verstappen on the Track Limits podcast, he said:

"Of course you have to give him credit. He's doing a fantastic job. He's incredibly strong with wheel to wheel racing, maybe even the strongest. But yes, I think everyone can be beaten and right now the team is creating the perfect conditions. The team gives him everything he needs. He gets everything he wants."

"He has everything a champion needs" - AlphaTauri boss lauds Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen recently received high praise from AlphaTauri chief, Franz Tost. Tost likened Verstappen to F1 legends such as Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen is leading the drivers' standings after the season's first three races, thanks to his incredible performances and Red Bull's competitive car. At only 25 years of age, Verstappen is already regarded as a generational talent in the sport, a perspective that Tost shares.

Speaking about Max Verstappen to Speedweek, Tost said:

"Moreover, with all his talent and extreme driving skills, he also has the necessary mental strength. He has everything a champion needs, just like Fangio, Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Vettel and Hamilton."

While Verstappen has gotten off to a flying start in the 2023 season, it will be interesting to see how he fares as the season develops. With Red Bull yet to incur their wind tunnel testing penalty for breaching the 2021 cost cap, it remains to be seen if the Dutchman will hold his lead over the course of the year.

