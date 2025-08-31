  • home icon
  "He just f**ked Charles Leclerc over": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's worst possible timing to crash his Ferrari

"He just f**ked Charles Leclerc over": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's worst possible timing to crash his Ferrari

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 31, 2025 14:14 GMT
Image credits: Getty: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, X@F1
Image credits: Getty: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, X@F1

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton crashed on Lap 23 of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix and retired from the race. However, the Briton's crash came at the worst moment for his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc lost out to the likes of George Russell and Isack Hadjar. Fans came out and reacted to the timing of Hamilton's crash.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton started the 2025 Dutch GP in P6 and P7 respectively, and were stuck behind George Russell & Isack Hadjar, who qualified in front of them. Given the tight nature of Zaandvoort, it is incredibly difficult to overtake, meaning the Ferrari drivers were running at Hadjar's pace.

On Lap 22, Lewis Hamilton radioed his team and suggested that Ferrari needs to opt for the undercut strategy to overtake the drivers ahead, as it's difficult to pass on track. At the end of that very lap, the Scuderia decided to pit the lead Ferrari, i.e., Charles Leclerc.

Unfortunately, just as Leclerc exited the pit, Lewis Hamilton crashed on the outside of Turn 3. The Briton got high up on the banking of Turn 3 on the painted area, which, along with the drizzle, possibly made it slippery, and pushed the SF25 towards the outside barrier.

The likes of Isack Hadjar and George Russell, whom Charles Leclerc aimed to undercut, got a cheap pitstop as a result of the safety car brought out by Hamilton's crash. Fans came out and detailed the same as they said,

“He just f**ked Leclerc over”
Another commented, “In process screwed over Charles! FFS!”
“Lewis crashing to give everyone an easy pit when Leclerc has just pitted is peak ferrari behaviour 🤦😓” commented a user

Some fans were reminded of the crashgate controversy, while others suggested how Lewis Hamilton's crash also affected those who pitted before him, including Fernando Alonso.

“Reverse Crashgate,” commented a user on X
Another wrote, “Well he just screwed Alonso race great”
“Great weekend for Ferrari, and Leclerc in the pits. LMAO 😂,” mentioned a fan

The safety car further neutralised the race at the front between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton apologizes to Ferrari after Dutch GP crash

Lewis Hamilton, on Lap 22, told his race engineer Ricciardo Adami, “We definitely have to undercut these guys.” However, with the rain threat and the drizzle already in the air, the Scuderia delayed the decision by a lap and decided to give preference to Charles Leclerc. However, it was too late as the Briton ran wide and crashed out.

Hamilton took to the team radio after the crash as Ricciardo Adami asked,

“Are you okay?”
“Yeah, I’m so sorry guys,” replied Hamilton

The Briton safely got out of the car and was seen collecting the damaged front wing and getting it away from the track.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

