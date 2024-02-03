"He should just let Vasseur do his job": Fans react to reports of John Elkann playing a significant role in bringing Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

F1 fans were left frustrated as many reports claimed that Ferrari President John Elkann played a key role in Lewis Hamilton's switch to the Italian team in the 2025 season.

The seven-time world champion surprised everyone on February 1 when it was announced that he would be leaving his 'home' in Mercedes and join rivals Ferrari from 2025.

As reported by Formu1a.uno, Ferrari President John Elkann was adamant to get Lewis Hamilton to Maranello having approached the latter on several occasions off the track.

Some fans were left a bit miffed with the President's involvement in the move as they took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan on X pointing out that Elkann should let Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur do his job, saying:

"John Elkann is getting too involved. He should just let Vasseur do his job."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While other fans praise Vasseur and Elkann for bringing Hamilton on board alongside Charles Leclerc for the 2025 season:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ferrari team principal chimes in on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Frederic Vasseur stated that he has known the seven-time world champion for over two decades and speaks to him quite often.

While speaking about their dynamic last year, the Ferrari team boss told the media (via PlanetF1):

“I’ve been talking with Lewis each week or each month for 20 years. I can’t say that I didn’t speak with Lewis at one stage because we are always in contact. And that’s true with most of the grid because most of the grid drove for me in the past and it’s not because of that.

"I had a discussion in Baku, in the paddock we had a discussion with Lewis and then it started to go everywhere but if he signed a contract with me each time that we spoke in the past then it would have cost me a fortune!"

Lewis Hamilton had previously accepted about having 'casual' conversations with the Italian team, telling Blick:

“I’m sure we’ve had a few casual conversations. I know a lot of good people there. But I never felt ready to move to Italy.”

Many fans have possibly imagined the seven-time world champion racing for the Scuderia Ferrari once before the former called time on his career. It will become a reality for them when the British driver joins the Prancing Horses in 2025.