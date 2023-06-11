“He made F1 more exciting in 2014”: Fans get nostalgic over Daniel Ricciardo’s 1st race win

Daniel Ricciardo won his maiden F1 race at the 2014 Canadian GP in stunning fashion as he displayed a masterclass in overtaking.

The Aussie driver has won eight races in F1 but his first one in Montreal still remains a fan favorite as the then-Red Bull driver announced himself to the world as a fearless overtaker.

It was also the first win for a non-Mercedes driver in the 2014 season.

Starting behind the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg and his teammate Sebastian Vettel, Ricciardo had a non-eventful two-thirds of the race but lit up the field in the closing stages. He passed an ailing Rosberg with three laps to go to get his first win.

Post his win, an overjoyed Daniel Ricciardo said:

"I'm still a bit in shock, this is ridiculous. I was struggling to pass Perez, but we got a run out of the last chicane and made a nice move into Turn One and set my sights on Nico. Then with a couple of laps to go I just found myself in the right spot to use DRS. It's an amazing feeling right now, I feel really grateful for this."

Ricciardo's breakthrough at the Canadian GP came nine years ago on June 8, with F1 commemorating the occasion with a throwback video on their Twitter handle.

Responding to the post, fans praised Ricciardo's performance in the race, with one claiming that he made the 2014 season "exciting."

"He made F1 more exciting in 2014 even during Mercedes's dominance. His mighty overtake through the field was awesome,"

Ramen foody @RamenFoody @F1 @danielricciardo @redbullracing He made F1 more exciting in 2014 even during Mercedes dominance. His mighty overtake through the field was awesome @F1 @danielricciardo @redbullracing He made F1 more exciting in 2014 even during Mercedes dominance. His mighty overtake through the field was awesome

Here are some more reactions:

Erik Wollum @ErikWollum @F1 @danielricciardo @redbullracing My first in person F1 race. With general admission tickets, we did not know why the Mercs were so slow. We thought everyone else still had a pitstop to make. Someone told us Hamilton and Rosberg crashed which was why Hamilton retired. Best confusion and chaos ever @F1 @danielricciardo @redbullracing My first in person F1 race. With general admission tickets, we did not know why the Mercs were so slow. We thought everyone else still had a pitstop to make. Someone told us Hamilton and Rosberg crashed which was why Hamilton retired. Best confusion and chaos ever

Lando Norris on his learnings from Daniel Ricciardo

During their time as teammates at McLaren from 2021 to 2022, Lando Norris stated that he learned a lot from Daniel Ricciardo.

As per RacingNews365, he said:

"Daniel has always done a very good job at either hiding or just dealing with tough times. That's something I really admire about how he's done. I wouldn't be able to look - and probably be - as happy as he's been in the past if I was in a similar position, so that's something I really do admire and try to be like more when I go through tough times."

He added:

"I saw him in Miami, we speak still every now and then. It's tough [for him]. I guess he still wants to be racing, I don't think he's lost any bug for that. I think he still wants to be in a race car.

It will be interesting to see if we ever will see Daniel Ricciardo win another race in the sport.

Poll : 0 votes