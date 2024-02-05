"He would be a man who can be built up for the future": Mick Schumacher explored as possible Lewis Hamilton replacement by former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher feels his nephew, Mick Schumacher, could be a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. Following the bombshell news of the British driver leaving Silver Arrows after the 2024 season, the F1 space is filled with talks about who could replace the legendary driver. One of the names to pop up is Mick Schumacher.

Speaking on Sky Germany, Ralf claimed that Mick would be one of the best options if Mercedes is seeking to put a youngster in Hamilton's seat in 2025.

He reckons that the team's future can be built around the young German. Ralf also touched upon the fact that Toto Wolff has praised Michael Schumacher's son on several occasions.

"Mick would certainly be one of the best options in the young area, but there is clearly a Carlos Sainz on the market, even if I think that he will end up with Audi. I think Mick's chances are good and I think he deserves the chance. Besides Russell, he would be a man to build for the future. I'm pretty confident, now only Toto Wolff has to agree. But so far I've only heard positive things from him about Mick."

After a horrendous stint with the Haas F1 team, Mick was removed and was picked up by Mercedes as their simulator driver. Team boss Toto Wolff has always praised the 24-year-old driver for his talent.

As of now, Mick Schumacher will be racing in the Alpine Hypercar category in the WEC (World Endurance Championship). However, he is still a simulator driver for Mercedes.

Mercedes team boss on when Mick Schumacher could return to F1

Back in May 2023, team boss Toto Wolff spoke about Mick Schumacher's possible return to F1. Talking about Schumacher's future, he said (via Racing News 365):

"We [Mercedes] are closed and I would like for Mick to get a seat. He would also deserve that. But the situation for 2024 is so unfavorable. In 2025, a few doors open again."

Since this statement, a lot has changed. Lewis Hamilton will be vacating a seat in Mercedes after 2024. Thus there is a small chance of young Schumacher filling in for the seven-time world champion in 2025. Apart from him, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, and several other drivers are discussed as top candidates as well.