“He is in too much hot water”: Fans react as Ferrari reportedly make up their mind on Christian Horner

Christian Horner has become the talk of the town since his Red Bull sacking on 9 July 2025. He has been linked with the Maranello-based Ferrari outfit, but as per reports, the Italian giants are not too keen on the Brit's signature. In line with this, Formula 1 fans from all over the globe have come up with unique reactions.

Christian Horner led the charge of Red Bull in the pinnacle of motorsport for over two decades. During this time, he had several top drivers driving for his team; the most notable ones were Sebastian Vettel (four-time world champion), Daniel Ricciardo, Mark Webber, and the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen.

With Ferrari reportedly not being interested in getting the services of the Brit for the time being, a particular fan via X wrote:

"He is in too much hot water. If Ferrari hire him they would be a joke."

Another fan via the same platform had the following to add:

"Good. Don't need him."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Thank god," a fan wrote.

Amid fans having no interest in seeing Christian Horner at Ferrari, some advocated for him to go to the Italian team.

"They need him," a fan added.

"Come on @ScuderiaFerrari get him signed up and remove that useless french gnome," another added.

"So that means he's talking to them," another wrote.

During his time with the Milton Keynes-based Red Bull Formula 1 team, Christian Horner won six Constructors' championships and eight Drivers' championships. The most recent accolade came in 2024 when Max Verstappen won the drivers' title against McLaren's Lando Norris.

Christian Horner's message after leaving Red Bull

While fans have given their take on the reports of Ferrari having no interest in Christian Horner, the Brit took the time to come up with an in-depth message in regard to his shocking Red Bull departure.

On his official Instagram account, Horner thanked the Austrian outfit for their trust in him for over 20 years and deemed his journey truly 'incredible'.

"After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved. Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved," Horner wrote.

The Red Bull Formula 1 team has promoted Laurent Mekies to the Team Principal role in place of Christian Horner. The former was previously leading the charge of the junior outfit, Racing Bulls. Moreover, Mekies' place on the junior outfit has been entrusted to Alan Premane (team principal).

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Horner in the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1.

