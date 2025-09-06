"He needs to remember who he is": Tifosi fan shower their love for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has had a suboptimal start to his Ferrari F1 chapter, as he seemed down in morale after tough race weekends. Arriving at the Italian GP, a Tifosi fan made a heartfelt statement, claiming that Hamilton needed to remember that he is a seven-time champion, and he never gives up.The Briton has scored 109 points in the first 15 race weekends of the 2025 season. Moreover, he is down 42 points to Charles Leclerc in the standings, despite the pair driving the same prancing horses.While this has not been the start that Hamilton would have hoped for, Tifosi has ushered in support for him at a special race weekend for the seven-time champion in Monza. One fan shared how the 40-year-old needed to remember who he is and that he's the best ever:&quot;[He's] been the world champion seven times... and he (Lewis Hamilton) needs to remember who he is, he never needs to give up because he's always been the best and he will [for]ever be the best; we love him.&quot;While Lewis Hamilton has driven in Italy as a Ferrari driver earlier in the year in Imola, Monza is the highlight of the season for any Scuderia driver.Lewis Hamilton opens up on driving as a Ferrari driver around MonzaFerrari's Lewis Hamilton giving an autograph to a fan at the F1 GP of Italy race weekend - Source: GettyLewis Hamilton took to the track on Friday during the free practice sessions for the first time as a Ferrari driver in front of Tifosi in Monza. The feeling of driving around the track donning the elusive overalls slowly sank in on him, as he viewed the grandstands cheering on for him.Sharing his thoughts on Monza, he said, via F1's official website:&quot;It’s very special to be out on track in front of the tifosi, the passion and energy here in Monza is truly unique.&quot;Moreover, Hamilton finished FP1 at the top of the timing charts and ended FP2 in a decent fifth place at the end of the day. Happy with his performance, the seven-time champion further added:&quot;The car felt pretty good earlier this afternoon and it was encouraging to finish FP1 on top. We made some changes between sessions that we’ll review carefully, as we’re not sure they took us in the right direction, but we have time to adjust ahead of tomorrow. &quot;Our pace over a lap looked strong and we’ve collected valuable information across the tyre compounds so the priority will be to see how we can keep improving race pace. I'm confident the team can make good progress overnight and we’ll be working towards a good qualifying tomorrow.&quot;Hamilton is a five-time race winner around the fabled track. While scoring a victory might be difficult, owing to McLaren being the benchmark currently, a podium would be regarded as a solid result for the Briton around Monza.