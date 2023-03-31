“He is with one of the best teams”: Nico Hulkenberg believes Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will help Mick Schumacher return to F1 grid

Nico Hulkenberg recently spoke about Mick Schumacher and how he would benefit from being in Mercedes and working alongside talented drivers like Lewis Hamilton. Hulkenberg replaced young Schumacher at Haas after the 2022 F1 season. Mick was unable to deliver and encountered two fatal crashes that completely obliterated Haas' car. Hence, they had to let him go and bring in a more experienced driver.

Speaking about Schumacher, Nico Hulkenberg mentioned how young the German driver is and how he still has a lot of time left in his career to make a comeback and perform well. Hulkenberg feels that Schumacher is in a great position, working as a reserve driver for Mercedes. He praised the Silver Arrows and Lewis Hamilton for being one of the best duos in F1 and how the young German can benefit greatly from this experience:

"Unlike me, Mick is still at the beginning of his career, he's still a youngster who's only two years old. He's with one of the best teams that has driven everything into the ground in the past ten years, with one of the best drivers in the world. I think he'll absorb a lot there and take it with him and also be able to use it if necessary he finds his way back into a car."

Apart from Nico Hulkenberg, several F1 pundits and ex-drivers have discussed how great it is for Mick Schumacher to keep his toes in F1 by working in one of the most successful teams. With the Mercedes team already having a strong connection with the Schumacher family, Toto Wolff welcomed the young German with open arms. As stated by the Haas driver, he's likely to learn quite a lot from the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Nico Hulkenberg spoke about a team policy that's being followed by both Haas drivers

When Haas announced Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 F1 season, millions of fans and F1 pundits speculated that they would have a fiery relationship. However, both drivers have explained how they have a policy of not rashly racing each other on the track. Although they can push each other or try to keep one another behind, they will not intentionally defend and fight for a position.

Hulkenberg was happy with the rule and explained how it allows both him and Magnussen to drive freely and score points for the team:

"I think it's a good rule. We don't want to make each other's life harder. We're here to maximise our performance and scoring as a team. So I think it's perfectly fine. Absolutely no problems there."

Although this policy of not fighting each other on track might work for a few race weekends, only time will tell whether it will be followed throughout the season, especially when race points are on the line.

