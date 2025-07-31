“He overplayed his hand”: F1 Insider comments on Christian Horner’s RB exit and future in the sport

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was sacked by the Milton Keynes-based outfit on July 9, 2025, with immediate effect, soon after the British GP. F1 insider Martin Brundle has detailed key takeaways from Horner's exit, while also sharing speculations over the Briton's future in F1.

In early 2024, Horner was accused of "inappropriate behavior" by an employee, but wasn't found guilty of anything after a Red Bull investigation. The power struggle in the team soon followed these accusations, with Jos Verstappen making comments that Horner's stay with the team would lead to tensions.

Christian Horner was sacked at a time when Max Verstappen was rumored to make a move to Mercedes for the 2026 season and had been in talks with Toto Wolff over the last month or so. The performance of the car had also fallen away, with McLaren dominating the grid.

Amid this, Martin Brundle has shared details about the exit after the team's first race without Horner. The F1 insider explained that Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz’s death left a void at the team, and Horner reportedly wanted to take control of things, which ultimately led to the power struggle in 2024.

“Christian wanted full control of what he felt he'd created, and in the best interests of the team in a fast-moving highly specialised business. I rather suspect he overplayed his hand, and once the support of the 51 per cent shareholders Yoovidhya family fell away in the bigger picture, Red Bull Austria HQ parked Christian at the first opportunity,” said Martin Brundle, via Sky Sports.

“Given other events which have played out since Bahrain last year, especially regarding Max's uniquely powerful and vociferous father Jos Verstappen, it was game over,” he added

Meanwhile, rumors have been going on around the paddock about Horner making a comeback to F1 with another team.

Martin Brundle on Christian Horner’s F1 future as a team owner

Christian Horner was rumored to replace Ferrari's team principal as the new leader at the Maranello-based team amid the rumors of Fred Vasseur leaving the team. However, Ferrari announced Vasseur's contract extension with the team on July 31, putting those rumors to bed.

Martin Brundle believed that Horner would come back to F1, with some sort of ownership this time around. He said:

“I'd be pretty sure Christian will be back sooner than later, this time with some ownership and control.”

Christian Horner gave a speech at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes base 12 hours after he was sacked and suggested that it had come as a shock to him, and claimed that he wasn't given a reason for it.

