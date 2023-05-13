"He would have the same problem" - F1 analyst says Lewis Hamilton will not do any better than Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

F1 pundit Peter Windsor stated that Lewis Hamilton would face the same issues as Charles Leclerc if he were to move to Ferrari in the latter's present condition.

The Italian team are currently struggling to catch up to leaders Red Bull and even finding it difficult to keep pace with rivals Aston Martin and Mercedes in P2 for the championship. They were looking competitive in Miami, but Leclerc's two crashes set them back in the order.

During his live stream on YouTube, Windsor said:

"I think he will find it as difficult as Charles finds it. Of course, if Lewis went to Ferrari, there will be a lot of 'Here comes the great Lewis' or 'Lewis coming to Maranello' and Lewis, who keeps his racing and life pretty simple would say, 'You know, give me the race car and let [me] do some driving'. I think he would have the same problems. I don't think he will have any solution to Charles's problem or Max for that matter."

“Well, I think he's just starting this process now" - Charles Leclerc

The Monegasque driver stated that he backs the Team Principal Frederic Vasseur completely and mentioned that he is in the starting process currently.

Speaking to F1.com, Leclerc said:

“Well, I think he's just starting this process now. Until now, he was basically trying to analyze the situation as quickly as possible in order to do the best changes possible for the future. So yeah, I think the big part of the job will be done from now on - so we will see.

"Obviously, I speak a lot with Fréd and I know what are his middle and long-term plans for the team, and I’m completely behind him and I trust him fully. So, I'm sure these are the right choices, and it goes in the right direction for the team. So, for that, I'm looking forward to it. But yeah, let's wait and see.”

Vasseur, while analyzing Miami, added:

“We will have updates, but honestly [in Miami] the issue is not the potential of the car. I think that when we are putting together everything we are there. It is more on the exploitation on the tools that we have rather than the updates. For sure we will bring updates, but it’s not the issue.”

It will be interesting to see if the pairing of Charles Leclerc and Frederic Vasseur can steady the ship at Ferrari before the end of the season.

