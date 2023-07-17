"He would be quick in a top team": Daniel Ricciardo backs former teammate to succeed in a better car

Daniel Ricciardo is confident that ex-McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, could be one of the top drivers on the grid if he joined a better team.

Ricciardo's statement comes after Norris's solid performances in the past two race weekends. Lando Norris finished P2 at the British Grand Prix, tying his best-ever finish in F1.

Speaking to Crash.net, Ricciardo praised Norris and stated that the Briton has always squeezed the maximum out of the car he has been put in.

"There’s no doubt that Lando is extremely good. I think it’s one of those ones where he’s certainly, at least what I felt the car was capable of, he was always getting the maximum out of it. Something obviously I struggled to do at McLaren," Ricciardo said.

Daniel Ricciardo added that the Briton has proven himself with his performance in Formula 1, and it is obvious that he would be very quick if he was racing for a top team.

"If he went to a top team it should translate and he goes again to the level of the car. I’m sure he would be quick in a top team. I don’t have any doubt about that. I think he’s proven himself," he added.

Daniel Ricciardo draws line of contrast between Norris and Verstappen

Speaking about Norris' recent performance, Daniel Ricciardo tried to compare his former teammate to defending champion Max Verstappen. The latter has been leading the championship with ease this year, winning six consecutive races so far. Norris had an amazing start during the British GP, stealing the lead from the Dutchman for a couple of laps before the Red Bull overpowered the McLaren with its superior race pace.

Lando Norris leads the 2023 British GP from Max Verstappen (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Daniel Ricciardo felt that it was hard to compare the two drivers because of their different machinery.

"Comparing him to Max, it’s hard because did Lando put in some amazing quali laps? Absolutely. Were they as good as anyone on the grid? Probably. But obviously Max has done that as well," Ricciardo told Crash.net.

However, owing to the fact that Norris was able to fight Verstappen in a McLaren, even if only for a few laps, it is apparent to Ricciardo that Norris is a contender.

“I think there have been days where he obviously looks as good. But to draw a like for like comparison, it’s tough. But I think he’s very, very good," he added.