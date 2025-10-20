"He's the boss ruling everyone at the moment": Nico Hulkenberg pays tribute to Max Verstappen after Red Bull driver's clean sweep at F1 US GP

Nico Hulkenberg shared his reaction to Max Verstappen's unbelievable weekend in the United States. Speaking about the Red Bull driver's unstoppable United States GP outing, Hulkenberg termed him a "boss" and stated that Verstappen justified why he is a four-time world champion.
Verstappen indeed had a stellar weekend. From a racing point of view, one can call it a near-perfect weekend as the Dutchman picked up the Sprint qualifying pole on Friday, and then the sprint win on Saturday.
This was followed by the pole position on the latter half of Saturday, and then the race win on Sunday. With this, Verstappen picked up an all-important 33 points and trimmed his gap to the top drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Sharing his thoughts about Verstappen's mega weekend, here's what Hulkenberg, who is also a friend of the Red Bull star, said in the post-race interview:
"It's just incredible, what he does, together with Red Bull. He's just showing his class, he's showing that he's a four-time world champion, that he's the boss ruling everyone at the moment." (Via Sky Sports F1)
Lando Norris of McLaren came home in second place, ahead of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton crossed the finish line in P4, while Oscar Piastri finished his race in P5. Nico Hulkenberg ended his day in P8.
Max Verstappen let his feelings known after an incredible week
Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after claiming the 2025 United States GP win at the Circuit of The Americas. Speaking about his race, here's what the reigning world champion said:
"Yeah, it was an unbelievable weekend for us. I knew the race would not be super straightforward. The whole race, the pace between myself and Lando was super close. But in that first stint I could eke out a gap and that’s what I managed to the end." (Via Sky Sports)
Currently, Max Verstappen is in P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 306 points. He is trailing Piastri and Norris by 40 and 26 points, respectively.
Verstappen's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, is in P16 with 28 points. Red Bull are back in the hunt for P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 331 points.