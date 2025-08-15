"He’s entering his Pimento arc": Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's new scruffy look

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 15, 2025 07:26 GMT
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo on his look...Credits-Getty

F1 fans were left reeling after former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo provided a humorous quip about his scruffy look as he adjusts to retirement life. The Aussie driver enthralled fans across the globe with his aggressive driving and eye-catching performances for over a decade in the sport and became one of the best overtakers of his generation.

The eight-time F1 race winner ended his career at the pinnacle of motorsport after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix as he was dropped by Racing Bulls, with Liam Lawson replacing him. Although there had been talks about a potential return with Cadillac for the 2026 season, the former Red Bull driver shut down the claims by reiterating that he was done with the sport.

On his rare public appearance in Australia, Daniel Ricciardo has been in the news for his scruffy look, to which he said in his trademark funny manner:

“I had a fallout with my barber, and then I lost my razor. It’s been a tough six months.”
F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions on X about Daniel Ricciardo's look, with one fan saying:

"He’s entering his Pimento arc,"
"Zak Brown is Daniel Ricciardo’s barber!" said a fan.
"I have that look, he is in building mode," wrote another.

Here are some more reactions:

"Bro looks like rock bottom happy gilmore,"
"Apparently retiring from F1 causes you to turn into an Ancient Greek," reacted another.
"He looks like Jason Mantzoukas here,"
Daniel Ricciardo raced in the sport for 13 years and drove for some of the most iconic names in the sport, like Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, and Toro Rosso.

Daniel Ricciardo provides an insight into his post-F1 life

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo stated that 2025 had been about self-exploration and bringing "stillness" into his life after chasing adrenaline rush for the better part of a decade.

While joining interviewer Mel McLaughlin on stage at the conference for a sit-down interview, the ex-F1 driver said:

“Well, I haven’t been shaving my face. The beard is my comfort right now. This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness. I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly, which was a bonus.
"I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this racecar driver. I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends. I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

Ricciardo has also rejected offers to race in other categories and chosen to focus on his businesses.

