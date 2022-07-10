"He's not even a direct championship opponent to Max"- F1 world reacts as Lewis Hamilton fights hard against Mick Schumacher for P8 at 2022 Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton and Mick Schumacher were locked in an intense battle for P8 during the F1 Austrian GP sprint. Hamilton was stuck behind Schumacher for a long time with Mercedes struggling from excessive drag, unable to make an impression on the Haas.

The seven-time champion was eventually able to make his way past the Haas driver but the battle left the F1 world in two minds about the whole battle. One of the users was not happy with the fans applauding everytime Schumacher successfully defended an overtake.

"Every time Hamilton *didn't* make the overtake on Schumacher, Verstappen fans were going wild and applauding. He's not even a direct championship opponent to Max. Really shameful stuff.

Tapakapa @tapakapa

Really shameful stuff.

#AustrianGP Every time Hamilton *didn't* make the overtake on Schumacher, Verstappen fans were going wild and applauding. He's not even a direct championship opponent to Max.Really shameful stuff.

"Certainly not the only toxic fandom out there, but the first one in F1 I've experienced personally at a race. This isn't what racing should be about."

Tapakapa @tapakapa Certainly not the only toxic fandom out there, but the first one in F1 I've experienced personally at a race.

This isn't what racing should be about.

This isn't what racing should be about. Certainly not the only toxic fandom out there, but the first one in F1 I've experienced personally at a race.This isn't what racing should be about.

Another account pointed out how Mick Schumacher has been very impressive in the last three race weekends after the Monaco GP shunt.

"Schumacher has been quietly very impressive the last three race weekends. Best ever quali in Canada & would’ve scored points without his reliability issues; first ever points in Silverstone and some great racing, and his strong defence vs Hamilton today."

Harry @hazcraig16 Schumacher has been quietly very impressive the last three race weekends. Best ever quali in Canada & would've scored points without his reliability issues; first ever points in Silverstone and some great racing, and his strong defence vs Hamilton today.

Another user pointed out how by every passing race Mick Schumacher is starting to show his racing pedigree.

"Every race that goes by Mick Schumacher is starting to show there is something good in there"

The Mick Schumacher-Lewis Hamilton battle catches the eye of Marcus Ericcson

The intense battle for 8th place between Hamilton and Schumacher caught the eye of the IndyCar championship leader Marcus Ericcson. The former F1 driver tweeted:

"That was some super impressive defending by Mick Schumacher. Might not have been enough to score points. But it gave HAAS and Kevin the 7th place finish @F1 #F1Sprint."

Marcus Ericsson @Ericsson_Marcus That was some super impressive defending by Mick Schumacher 🤩👏🏻. Might not have been enough to score points. But it gave HAAS and Kevin the 7th place finish @F1 #F1Sprint

Lewis Hamilton had started the race in ninth but was shuffled down the order because of the first lap incident. He would climb back and finish eighth. Mick Schumacher, on the other hand, had started the race in seventh and would lose positions to Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton to ultimately finish the race in ninth, just outside of points.

