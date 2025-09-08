“He’s going to be very, very, very good”: Kimi Antonelli remains supported despite ‘underwhelming’ race

F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli just managed to finish inside the points at the 2025 Italian GP after starting the race in P6. Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff came out and criticised the Italian driver's performance at Monza, but remained supportive of Antonelli, suggesting the rookie will improve and get better with experience.

Kimi Antonelli crashed with Charles Leclerc at the Dutch GP, which ended the Ferrari driver's race. The Mercedes driver was able to continue and finished inside the Top 10 before the race stewards gave him a penalty for causing a collision and speeding into the pit lane, which dropped him outside the points.

However, Toto Wolff came out and defended the Italian driver after the race at Zandvoort. Antonelli had a strong start to the Italian GP weekend, finishing FP1 in P5. Unfortunately, the Mercedes driver lost control of the car, ended up in the gravel during FP2, which ended his session early. The Italian made a similar mistake at the Dutch GP in FP1 and lost crucial track time.

Kimi Antonelli lined up P6, but dropped multiple positions after a slow start, and recovered into the Top 10. Towards the end of the race, Kimi Antonelli forced Alex Albon wide and was given a time penalty for the same. He crossed the line in P8, but was dropped to P9 after the time penalty was applied.

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

Toto Wolff came out with the first public criticism of Kimi Antonelli, but remained supportive of the rookie, as he said,

“Underwhelming this weekend. Underwhelming. You can’t put the car in the gravel bed and expect to be there.”

“All of the race was underwhelming. It doesn't change anything in my support and confidence in his future because I believe he's going to be very, very, very good. But today was… underwhelming,” added Toto Wolff

“My 100% belief is in him”: Toto Wolff continues to have faith in Kimi Antonelli despite the ‘mistakes’

Kimi Antonelli has had a rough rookie season in terms of the mistakes made by the Italian. The Mercedes driver crashed into Max Verstappen on the opening lap at the Austrian GP and took out Charles Leclerc at the Dutch GP. Toto Wolff came out after the Dutch GP, reflected on Antonelli’s mistakes, and claimed it's a part of the learning curve.

“We want to have a driver that has speed, that is fast, that learns, that scores the points, but all the big ones [drivers] make mistakes. It’s difficult to compare now because Max was given a different environment in Toro Rosso at the beginning, but there were also some moments where you said, ‘That was a big mistake’,” said Toto Wolff (via F1)

“Kimi, 18 years old, thrown in this mammoth of a team, representing Mercedes, he’s going to make mistakes. Hopefully less mistakes next year and scoring bigger points. But my 100% belief is in him in the long term, and that is just part of the learning,” he added

While Kimi Antonelli has showcased moments of brilliance, including his first podium at the Canadian GP, there's still a lot to learn for the Mercedes driver.

