"He's got to be looking around": Lando Norris might be looking at options outside McLaren

F1 Commentator and former driver, Martin Brundle believes Lando Norris will be looking for a way out of McLaren, given the team's disappointing performances.

The McLaren MCL60 has failed to live up to expectations in the first few races of the season. Brundle feels that although Norris has a contract with McLaren until the 2025 season, the 23-year-old driver will be looking for a way out if the British team's performances don't improve. Speaking to Karun Chandhok on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Brundle said:

"Lando will be looking around, he's got to be looking around. But he's he's nailed on with the contracts and the contract recognition board so he's got a while there."

Lando Norris made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2019, after impressing in Formula 2 with Carlin. He had been testing with the team in free practice sessions back in the 2018 season itself.

Norris' current contract with McLaren is until the end of the 2025 season, but given the way things are going for the team in terms of performance and development, it's unlikely that he would want to extend it any further.

Brundle warns that McLaren has 18 months until Lando Norris decides to step out

Lando Norris has scored only ten points until now in the season after five races. Although he has been on the grid since 2019, Norris is still searching for his maiden Formula 1 victory.

Martin Brundle mentioned that Norris will be comparing himself to drivers who already have race wins under their belt like George Russell, who debuted around the same time as him, and Carlos Sainz, who was previously a part of McLaren. He added that the team needs to deliver a competitive car in the next 18 months.

"McLaren will have to deliver up for him in the next 18 months or he'll be scouting around hard."

McLaren are currently fifth in the constructors' standings, the position at which they finished last year as well. However, they are on level on points with Alpine, who are sixth, and 64 points behind fourth-placed Ferrari, which will be a cause for concern.

Oscar Piastri, who recently joined the team, hasn't been able to perform well either.

Poll : 0 votes