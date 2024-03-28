"He's just better than people necessarily think he is": F1 pundit contends Carlos Sainz is underrated as a driver:

F1 pundit Scott Mitchell-Malm praised Carlos Sainz's work ethic and claimed that he was an underrated driver.

The Spaniard recently won the 2024 F1 Australian GP, a week after undergoing appendix surgery. He was able to overtake Max Verstappen and take the lead in the race, after which the latter suffered a brake issue. Sainz was also the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in the 2023 F1 season. He intelligently raced and won the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, while neither of the Red Bull drivers finished in podium places.

Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, Scott stated that whoever worked with Carlos Sainz had always praised him for being a hard worker and a great driver. He himself showered praise on the Spanish driver, saying how hard-working and intelligent he was.

"You speak to anybody who has worked with him, from a team point of view, or a teammate's point of view, and they love Sainz, as an individual, as a worker, as a driver on the track. He is faster than most people give him credit for, he is really intelligent, he is a super hard worker," Mitchell-Malm said.

The F1 pundit claimed that Carlos Sainz was an underrated driver.

"So yeah, I think there is a bit of a lingering feeling that he is not quite as good as he is. That does not mean that people think he's rubbish, but I think he is just better than people necessarily think he is."

Sainz will be leaving Ferrari after the 2024 F1 season to make way for Lewis Hamilton, who signed a deal with the Italian outfit starting in 2025.

Carlos Sainz shares how the start of the 2024 F1 season was a rollercoaster ride for him

Carlos Sainz recently shared his thoughts on the start of the season after winning the 2024 F1 Australian GP.

Speaking to F1TV, the Ferrari driver addressed several ups and downs he experienced at the start of the 2024 F1 season, including the news of Lewis Hamilton replacing him in 2025, finishing on the podium at Bahrain, suffering from appendicitis, and then coming back and winning a race.

"What happened at the beginning of the year, then the podium in Bahrain, then the appendix, the comeback, the win. It's a roller coaster, but I loved it, and yeah, I'm extremely happy," Sainz said.

Sainz currently stands in fourth place in the drivers' championship table with 40 points, only seven points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.