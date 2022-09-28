"He's really motivated" - Pundit predicts Sebastian Vettel to score points for Aston Martin at Singapore GP

F1 pundit Tom Clarkson has predicted that Sebastian Vettel could score points for Aston Martin at the Singapore GP this weekend. In the latest edition of the F1 Nation podcast, the pundit gave his predictions for the race and made a mention of Vettel.

Sebastian Vettel has a very impressive record at the track, winning five times. The driver has been in excellent form this season and although these are his last few races before he retires, his performance level has not dropped.

Clarkson has picked the retiring German to score points this weekend considering his impressive record in Singapore. He said:

"Sebastian Vettel is going to be in the points; he's a 5-time winner. I think he can drag that Aston Martin back into the points. He's clearly really good around that track, and I think he's really motivated. He wants to finish his F1 career on a high. So I think this is a place where he's probably thinking he can do something."

Clarkson also hopes Alfa Romeo would get their act together. The team had a strong start to the season but has struggled recently. He said:

"I do hope that Alfa Romeo delivers because it is at these kinds of race tracks where we are expecting them to be quick. Good traction, low speed circuits, and yet they have let us down. I actually put money on Valtteri Bottas in Monaco, and they were hopeless."

Former BTC champion Rickard Rydell feels Ferrari and Red Bull could fight it out for the win and cast doubts on Mercedes' prospects. He said:

"I think it's been really difficult this season to make a prediction. I think it is going to be the same again with Red Bull and Ferrari fighting for pole. Mercedes did talk themselves up for Singapore, but then again the bouncing, who knows if the speed is slow enough for them to be fast around the circuit."

Vettel (20) is in 13th place in the driver standings.

Lewis Hamilton praises Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke of his friendship with Sebastian Vettel. The two legends have fought against each other on the track for almost a decade. With Vettel retiring, things have become a lot more cordial between the two. The Mercedes driver also praised Vettel for being outspoken on social issues. He said:

“With Seb, for example, we’ve had some great races in the past, and I’m so proud of him, of how he’s gone through his journey and how he’s opened up and how he’s been outspoken … and continues to be. I have no doubt whatever he plans to do in the future, he will continue to do so."

Vettel is the most successful driver in Singapore and will hope for a strong final race on the track this weekend.

