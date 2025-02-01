"He's been really, really nice to me": Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes successor has kind words for the driver

Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, heaped praise on the former for being kind to him. He revealed that Hamilton had written a message for him in the driver's room, which he cannot wait to read.

Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion, became synonymous with Mercedes after winning six titles in the last 11 years. While many fans envisioned him retiring with Silver Arrows, the Brit made the switch to Ferrari to fulfil his childhood dream.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff spent months looking for his replacement. His search ended with 18-year-old rookie Antonelli. Wolff rates him high for his raw pace and finalized his promotion as Hamilton's successor for the 2025 season.

Trending

Ahead of his official race debut for Mercedes, Antonelli turned up for the Autosport Awards night and praised Lewis Hamilton for his kindness and goodwill gesture. Talking to Lissie Mackintosh, he said:

"He's been really, really nice to me. He's been just telling me to enjoy and, of course, to do my best and not worry about the rest. Also, apparently he wrote a nice message in the Mercedes truck in the driver room. So I'm really looking forward to reading it."

He added:

"I think it was extremely kind of him. And I still, to be honest, can't believe I'm going to be sharing the grid with him next year. He's such a great figure in the sport. He has achieved so much. So I'm really happy for the opportunity I'm getting."

Hamilton also rates Antonelli highly for his pace and raw talent. He believes that the rookie is the right choice for Mercedes, keeping the future in mind.

While filling the giant shoes of a seven-time world champion will be a daunting task, Kimi Antonelli will have his sights set on showcasing his talent in the 2025 season.

Kimi Antonelli opened up on the pressure of being tagged as Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes (Image Source: Getty)

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will debut in the 2025 F1 season as Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes. The latter's legacy with the Silver Arrows involves six championships and years of dominance. Hence, the pressure to live up to that will certainly loom over the 18-year-old rookie.

However, Antonelli is preparing himself to shed off the pressure before the debut. At the Autosport Awards, he said (via f1oversteer):

"It’s a big seat, but I don’t feel like the replacement of Lewis [Hamilton]. I just feel [like] the next Mercedes driver. But of course, it’s a big responsibility because I’m racing for Mercedes, and it’s a great opportunity, and I’ll try to make the best out of it.”

While Antonelli is working on his mindset, Silver Arrows team principal Toto Wolff has also promised to give the rookie some time to adjust by not expecting immediate results.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback