"He’s screwed up enough himself" - Charles Leclerc advised to be 'meek' by former F1 driver

Charles Leclerc has been advised to be "meek" by Ralf Schumacher. The former F1 driver for BMW Williams and Toyota, stated that the 24-year-old has "screwed up enough himself".

After a strategic fiasco by Ferrari at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, race leader Leclerc found himself down in fourth in his home event. There was a lot of shouting and cussing involved on the team radio as the Monegasque could not even salvage a podium.

After the race, Schumacher said that he would advise the Ferrari driver to be "meek" as he has made mistakes in the past as well. The German said:

“He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek. Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done less wrong than he has.”

Meanwhile, Schumacher's compatriot Timo Glock pointed to a clear difference in approach between Red Bull and Ferrari. He felt that while Red Bull was calm and made the right decisions, Ferrari's team radio was frantic and hence made a mess of the strategy. Glock said:

“The calm that was there with Red Bull’s strategy was missing at Ferrari. That cost them the win. You could hear how much panic there was on the radio. I didn’t understand why they didn’t continue with this pace or reacted earlier. You didn’t know where to go with Charles [Leclerc]. In the end you made the wrong decision and that’s how Leclerc’s curse was upheld in Monaco.”

We will come back stronger!: Charles Leclerc

Thanks for your continuous support ❤️

After the tempers had somewhat calmed down, Charles Leclerc appeared positive about the future as he backed the team to come back stronger in the championship. The 24-year-old said:

“I’m disappointed to have lost this win and it’s a tough one to take, especially at home. It will be important to understand exactly what happened to make sure that this doesn’t happen again... It’s just impossible to overtake in Monaco without taking huge risks, so I stayed put to bring home as many points as possible and I guess that fourth is the best we could do under these circumstances. Mistakes happen, unfortunately today we made too many. I love my team and I am sure that we will come back stronger.”

Leclerc is now 9 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings after the latter increased the lead by 3 points in Monaco.

