"He's not someone who's made his own luck": Nico Rosberg refutes Fernando Alonso's claim of being the unluckiest driver in F1

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has refuted Fernando Alonso's claim that he is the unluckiest driver in F1. The 39-year-old claimed that the Spaniard failed to maximise his opportunities in the sport rather than simply being unlucky.

Nico Rosberg is appearing on Sky Sports' broadcast of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, and the former Mercedes man has never been shy of making straightforward remarks during his punditry stints previously. During FP1 in Catalonia, the German national made a rather striking remark about Fernando Alonso, claiming that he has failed to "make his luck" in F1.

During FP1 in Barcelona, while live on air, Sky's Anthony Davidson asked Nico Rosberg whether he agreed with Fernando Alonso's remarks during the Emilia-Romagna GP earlier this month, when the Spaniard claimed over team radio to be the unluckiest driver in F1. Rosberg responded, saying:

"No, as a career overall, no, I wouldn't [agree with Alonso]. Because you also make your own luck, and he's not someone who's made his own luck to the maximum."

"In terms of team decisions, and it terms of burning the bridges to some of those top teams." Rosberg explained further.

Fernando Alonso is seen as having "burned bridges" in F1 because of how he fell out with several top teams and key figures over his career. The driver's relationships ended on a sour note at Ferrari, Honda and twice at McLaren, due to his outspoken personality, public criticism of the teams, and several other behind-the-scenes factors.

Alonso also made several wrong career moves at the wrong times, which almost always kept him away from contention of winning another world title. Hence, it is widely considered that the 43-year-old never really fulfilled his potential to the maximum, despite having two world championships to his name.

Nico Rosberg claims Fernando Alonso "could and should" have been a 5x F1 world champion

Nico Rosberg doubled down on his claim that Fernando Alonso made incorrect career decisions, rather than being the unluckiest driver in F1 history, by claiming that he could have been a 5x world champion. The Spaniard won back-to-back world championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

Speaking on commentary during the Spanish GP FP1, Rosberg shared his thoughts on how Alonso's career could and should have panned out.

"With his talent, he could and should be a five-time world champion."

Alonso is now hoping to get one more chance at claiming another world championship at Aston Martin in the twilight of his career. With new engine and aero regulations set to be introduced in 2026, Alonso is seemingly hanging around to see whether the British team can deliver him a car capable of competing for a world championship, through their partnership with Honda and with the expertise of Adrian Newey now at the team.

