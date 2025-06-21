“He’s that specific”: Brad Pitt highlights Lewis Hamilton’s integral role in F1 movie

Brad Pitt recently acknowledged Lewis Hamilton’s integral role in the production of the Formula 1 movie. The Hollywood star detailed the 'specific' contribution the seven-time F1 world champion had in the making of the film.

Pitt, who plays Sonny Hayes — the lead character in the film — emphasized the Scuderia Ferrari star’s involvement, noting that Hamilton was deeply engaged, even down to the revving of the engines and the sound design of the cars. Speaking to Will Buxton in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by F1’s official page, he said:

“Sir Lewis Hamilton is our producer, and he's been incredible. His knowledge has been so immensely helpful. He's been keeping us straight. He’ll go, ‘No, no, that doesn't fly — it needs to go this way.’ And his knowledge it’s so incredible, like right down to the sound. He can actually pick it out and go, ‘No, no, that's Turn 12. That's not Turn 16.’

"Yeah, yeah — but did he need more reverb on the straight? Here, you hear this massive reverb. He's like that specific.”

When asked whether Lewis Hamilton had been involved from the start of the script development, Pitt responded:

“Right from the beginning. Joe [Joseph Kosinski] got Lewis before he got me. If I can have that kind of backing and that kind of support, then I know we’ll get to what I know I can do with the camera and the car.”

Lewis Hamilton played an essential role in the production of the F1 movie — something director Joseph Kosinski also admitted. The 51-year-old noted that the film’s authenticity would have been questioned had the former Mercedes driver not been part of the project. Kosinski also revealed that Hamilton helped shape the storyline, contributed to character development, and provided access to the Mercedes F1 team and its engineers.

Lewis Hamilton shared his excitement about the F1 movie at the New York premiere

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts on the F1 movie during the premiere in New York on June 16. The seven-time champion, along with several other drivers and Hollywood stars, converged at Radio City Music Hall to watch the premiere.

The 40-year-old racer, who walked the red carpet ahead of the event, expressed his excitement about being involved in the movie's production. Hamilton also acknowledged the contributions of several crew members, including Brad Pitt. Sharing his thoughts with Canal+ in a video shared on X by user @simsgazette, he said:

“Joe and Jerry together really were the perfect pair to bring our sport to the world. I don’t know how this is going to go, but I’m standing on the carpet — we’ve got Tim Cook to my right, we’ve got Brad Pitt, who I’ve grown up, like you, watching every single movie of Brad’s."

"It looks freaking great, and he did such an amazing job. So, who would have thought we’d have an F1 movie with Brad Pitt starring — leading it — and we’re in Times Square. Incredible,” Hamilton added.

It’s worth noting that the Formula 1 movie, which is set to release on June 26, isn’t the first project in which Lewis Hamilton has been involved in film production. The British driver previously lent his voice to the Cars franchise, appearing in both the second and third instalments. He also made a cameo in the comedy sequel Zoolander 2.

