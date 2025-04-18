"He's talking about Jos and he's not wrong": Fans react to Vowles claiming Max Verstappen comes with a lot of downsides

F1 fans expressed their thoughts on Williams boss James Vowles, claiming that Max Verstappen comes with a lot of downsides, as he essentially advised his former team, Mercedes, against signing the Dutchman. Fans have shared their mixed reaction to these comments, with some concurring with the Briton while others disagree.
The build-up ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been dominated by reports of world champion Verstappen potentially looking to move away from Red Bull. The most likely destinations that were being touted for the reigning world champion were Mercedes and Aston Martin.
Williams' boss James Vowles was also asked to have his say on Verstappen potentially joining Mercedes in the future, ahead of the commencement of the race weekend on Friday. The 45-year-old offered his advice to his former team with regard to the dangers of signing the Dutch driver to their team.
"He comes with a lot of downsides as well that we have to acknowledge, and I think what Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car, and with one that's on the way up," said Vowles.
Fans online have reacted to this comment by Vowles, with some of them agreeing that Verstappen would bring a set of baggage with him if he is to join Mercedes.
"He's talking about Jos and he's not wrong," said one fan.
"it’s absurd to pass on Max over “culture,” but using that to keep Jos and his arrogant manager out of the team is a wise strategic signal for a TP, right?" said another user.
"he's right, mercedes is stable atm there's no need to ruin that", said yet another fan.
While some fans saw eye to eye with Vowles, some completely rubbished his claims.
"Having Michael Schumacher is great, but they're better off with Hakkinen and Coulthard". Sure Jan!", one fan remarked, sarcastically.
"Agree with James with 99 % of things he says but he’s talking pure rubbish here. If max is available any team on the grid have to try to sign him. Hes still young and clearly the best on the grid at the minute. No downsides.", said another user.
"still salty over 2021", said another fan.
Italian publication Gazzetta even reported on Friday that Max Verstappen has made his decision to leave Red Bull as early as the end of the 2025 season. The report suggested that the 4x world champion could well activate the exit clause in his contract, which was originally meant to run till 2028.
James Vowles claims Max Verstappen and George Russell could not work together as teammates
James Vowles has also claimed that Max Verstappen and George Russell would not work together as teammates due to the pair's dissimilar personalities. The two have had a few run-ins in the past, the most recent of which came in Qatar last year.
When asked if the two could potentially work together as teammates on Friday, Vowles said, as per the aforementioned source:
I don't think so. I think they're two very different characters. I would also say - and I'm not Toto - but I think he's got a really good driver line-up for the future."
Vowles also went on to claim that he believed rookie Kimi Antonelli was quickly getting better as he settled into the German team. He also mentioned how Russell has had a quiet but brilliant start to the 2025 season.