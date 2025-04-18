"He's talking about Jos and he's not wrong": Fans react to Vowles claiming Max Verstappen comes with a lot of downsides

F1 fans expressed their thoughts on Williams boss James Vowles, claiming that Max Verstappen comes with a lot of downsides, as he essentially advised his former team, Mercedes, against signing the Dutchman. Fans have shared their mixed reaction to these comments, with some concurring with the Briton while others disagree.

Ad

The build-up ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been dominated by reports of world champion Verstappen potentially looking to move away from Red Bull. The most likely destinations that were being touted for the reigning world champion were Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Williams' boss James Vowles was also asked to have his say on Verstappen potentially joining Mercedes in the future, ahead of the commencement of the race weekend on Friday. The 45-year-old offered his advice to his former team with regard to the dangers of signing the Dutch driver to their team.

Ad

Trending

"He comes with a lot of downsides as well that we have to acknowledge, and I think what Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car, and with one that's on the way up," said Vowles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans online have reacted to this comment by Vowles, with some of them agreeing that Verstappen would bring a set of baggage with him if he is to join Mercedes.

"He's talking about Jos and he's not wrong," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"it’s absurd to pass on Max over “culture,” but using that to keep Jos and his arrogant manager out of the team is a wise strategic signal for a TP, right?" said another user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"he's right, mercedes is stable atm there's no need to ruin that", said yet another fan.

While some fans saw eye to eye with Vowles, some completely rubbished his claims.

"Having Michael Schumacher is great, but they're better off with Hakkinen and Coulthard". Sure Jan!", one fan remarked, sarcastically.

"Agree with James with 99 % of things he says but he’s talking pure rubbish here. If max is available any team on the grid have to try to sign him. Hes still young and clearly the best on the grid at the minute. No downsides.", said another user.

Ad

"still salty over 2021", said another fan.

Italian publication Gazzetta even reported on Friday that Max Verstappen has made his decision to leave Red Bull as early as the end of the 2025 season. The report suggested that the 4x world champion could well activate the exit clause in his contract, which was originally meant to run till 2028.

James Vowles claims Max Verstappen and George Russell could not work together as teammates

Max Verstappen and George Russell talking to Stefano Domenicali after the Australian GP - Source: Getty

James Vowles has also claimed that Max Verstappen and George Russell would not work together as teammates due to the pair's dissimilar personalities. The two have had a few run-ins in the past, the most recent of which came in Qatar last year.

Ad

When asked if the two could potentially work together as teammates on Friday, Vowles said, as per the aforementioned source:

I don't think so. I think they're two very different characters. I would also say - and I'm not Toto - but I think he's got a really good driver line-up for the future."

Vowles also went on to claim that he believed rookie Kimi Antonelli was quickly getting better as he settled into the German team. He also mentioned how Russell has had a quiet but brilliant start to the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More