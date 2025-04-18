Max Verstappen has decided to leave Red Bull: Reports

In a bombshell report dropped by Gazzetta, four-time world champion Max Verstappen has apparently decided to leave Red Bull by the end of the 2025 season. He is likely to consider moving to Aston Martin or Mercedes for the 2026 season when new engine regulations are set to kick in.

Ad

Red Bull landed in deep turmoil last year when team principal Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior with a female employee. The investigation allegedly developed cracks within the hierarchy, with Verstappen's dad, Jos, being against Horner staying as team principal.

Moreover, Red Bull's performance dropped in 2024 as they lost the constructors championship to McLaren. While Verstappen was able to win his fourth title, the 2025 season has exposed the team's shortcomings. After a victory in Japan, the Dutch driver finished P6 in Bahrain last week amid complaints of brake and balance issues.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Italian publication Gazzetta has reported that Max Verstappen has decided to leave Red Bull by the end of the ongoing season. Though his contract runs through 2028, the Dutchman reportedly has certain exit clauses that could facilitate an early exit.

Gazzetta also claimed that Verstappen is worried about Red Bull switching from Honda to homegrown engines in 2026, when new regulations will come into effect. Apparently, the Bulls' new power units aren't working well so far, adding to Max's woes.

Ad

As for his options, Aston Martin is reportedly leading the race to poach Verstappen. Owner Lawrence Stroll signed Red Bull's backbone, Adrian Newey, and also partnered with Honda for the 2026 season. Hence, Stroll's money and familiarity with Newey and Honda are likely strengthening Aston's case.

Another alleged option for Verstappen is Mercedes. George Russell's and Kimi Antonelli's contracts are expiring by the end of the year, and Toto Wolff is yet to commit to an extension for either of his drivers.

Ad

Max Verstappen opens up on speculations around his Red Bull exit

Max Verstappen Ahead of Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Source: Getty

As rumors continue to circulate around his future in F1, Max Verstappen gave a savage reply to David Crofty during the Saudi Arabian GP press conference. When Crofty asked if the Dutchman was thinking of leaving Red Bull, he replied:

Ad

"Just focus on commentating, I'll focus on driving, and then we don't need to think about any other scenarios. I just want to focus on my car and work with the people on the team. That's the only thing that I'm thinking about in F1 at the moment. I'm very relaxed."

Max Verstappen refused to add fuel to the speculations around his future. He insisted on focusing on improving the car and staying in contention for championships. Currently, he is ranked third in the drivers' title race with one win in four races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More