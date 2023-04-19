"He's been there, done that": Former Aston Martin employee on what it's like to work with Sebastian Vettel 

Former Aston Martin head of race strategy Bernie Collins opened up about what it is like to work with Sebastian Vettel. The Irish engineer worked with Vettel during his two-year stint with the Silverstone-based team in 2021 and 2022.

The four-time world champion has since retired from the sport after helping to establish the team's presence on the grid. In his two-year stint, Vettel worked closely with Collins, who claimed that the driver was very relaxed despite the car not being up to grade.

Speaking at a Q&A session with Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel, former Aston Martin engineer Bernie Collins said about the German driver:

"I think he was quite relaxed. I think the car wasn't as good as we would have hoped in that time so it was more of a learning process across what we could improve and the other aspects of it."

"So it wasn't necessarily the pressure of trying to get a podium every week because we weren't in that position. And he's been there, done that, so he sort of... the pressure was off in that relationship. It was good."

Aston Martin will not celebrate Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win by climbing the fence

Despite the significance of Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has announced that the team will not celebrate by climbing the fence in accordance with F1's latest rule prohibiting the practice.

Krack has confirmed that the team will pay the associated fine should any member of the team violate the rule.

In the past, F1 teams would often demonstrate their support for their drivers by climbing the fence along the start-finish straight to celebrate victories and podium finishes. However, due to safety concerns, the FIA has now banned this practice.

As a result, should Alonso achieve a top-step finish later this year, Aston Martin will be unable to celebrate by climbing the fence.

Krack has emphasized the team's commitment to adhering to the latest rule and stated they are prepared to pay a fine should any team member break it. He said, as per SoyMotor.com:

"Fernando (Alonso) will not pay the fine if the team jumps on the fences. I think it's something we need to respect if it's a matter of pure security. Therefore, if that is the rule, we will comply with it and if someone does not, we will pay the fine."

Given his flying form in 2023, it is only a matter of time until Alonso wins his 33rd race in the sport.

