"He's washed. Done.": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's gloomy outlook for F1 Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton made a gloomy prediction for the upcoming 2025 Miami Grand Prix. He expects his poor form with Ferrari to continue in Miami, and fans reacted to his statement on social media through comments.

The 2025 season has been nothing but an arduous ride for Hamilton as his conflict with the Ferrari car, SF-25, is intensifying with each passing weekend. In the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Brit finished P7, 30 seconds behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished P3 to win the first podium of the season for the red team.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Miami Grand Prix is approaching on May 5, but Hamilton does not expect a change in fortune anytime soon. Talking to Plant F1, the seven-time world champion laid out an upsetting prediction.

"I think I'll struggle also in Miami," he said.

Lewis Hamilton added that while the journey is painful, he does not expect any major turnaround in his performance for the rest of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, fans were surprised by this gloomy statement and shared their opinion on social media.

"He will obviously struggle everywhere. He's washed. Done. Hopefully he'll soon be replaced," a fan said.

"Retire early and keep some of your alleged ”greatness,” stats, and dignity, man. The GOAT talks have already been silenced totally," a user commented.

Expand Tweet

"Already giving up, eh? Warra Fraud," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a fan also claimed that perhaps the Spanish GP could be Hamilton's turning point of the season and not Miami.

"Spain is Hamilton's turning point, not Miami," a comment read.

"Thank God for him, he said Miami and not 2025," a fan also said.

"Pessimistic admittance!! So unfortunate to see!!" another user opined.

In five races so far, Hamilton hasn't outperformed his teammate Charles Leclerc in qualifying sessions and Grand Prix. Currently, the Brit is seated P7 in the championship standings with 31 points.

Ex-racing driver feels sorry for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch is arguably one of the most hyped and followed storylines of F1 in recent times. However, the opening five races of the 2025 season have been disappointing, with Hamilton struggling to adjust to his new life at Ferrari.

Moreover, former racing driver Billy Monger stated that it’s sad for both Hamilton and Ferrari to see their dream partnership not working out. Talking to Channel 4, he said:

“Coming into the season, the Lewis story was the one for everyone in F1 and outside of F1. It transcended the sport, that story. It was an iconic partnership. It feels so disappointing, especially after the glimpses of pace we saw in China when he won the sprint race. You almost feel sorry for both parties at this point. It isn’t living up to expectations, which was always going to be hard considering how much it was hyped.”

Despite an upsetting start, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has promised to back Lewis Hamilton in resolving his problems and ensuring a turnaround.

