"He's the weird uncle in your family group chat": Fans react as hilarious Charles Leclerc-George Russell chat resurfaces

An old social media interaction between Charles Leclerc and George Russell has resurfaced on X recently, in which the two drivers can be seen having a funny misunderstanding. Fans online have reacted to this, with many making fun of Leclerc for not understanding what Russell was saying to him.The F1 summer break has brought about yet another old but hilarious interaction between two drivers who are today two of the sport's biggest stars.George Russell commented under one of Charles Leclerc's Instagram posts in 2020, calling the Ferrari man a &quot;baller&quot;. Leclerc did not understand what the Briton meant by this, leading to a hilarious interaction. A screenshot of this has resurfaced on social media again.Fans on X have reacted to this funny conversation, with many left in stitches as a result of the misunderstanding between the two F1 stars.&quot;He's the weird uncle in your family group chat,&quot; joked one fan.Lélé¹ ¹⁶ @Haawhy_LINKhe's the weird uncle in your family group chat&quot;He was such a loser before Alexandra fixed whatever was wrong with him😭,&quot; said another user.hanya ☆ BURNING MARANELLO @retiredtifosaLINKHe was such a loser before alexandra fixed whatever was wrong with him😭&quot;I think it's a language barrier rather than a generational one,&quot; wrote another fan.SFCLXVI @CharlesSFVXILINKI think it's a language barrier rather than a generational oneHere are some more reactions:&quot;Relatable,&quot; one fan simply wrote.Kabir Sodabottleopenerwala @parsibawa_SOBWLINKRelatable&quot;Him going idk what u on about but I miss you 🥲,&quot; another user pointed out.avey @maranellosun16LINKhim going idk what u on about but I miss you 🥲&quot;I actually find this much more endearing than the aloof aura farming that many try in F1,&quot; said another fan.George @albon_trutherLINKI actually find this much more endearing then the aloof aura farming that many try in f1This interaction occurred back when Russell was still a Williams driver, finding his feet in F1. Leclerc was only in his second season at Ferrari during the COVID-19-affected 2020 season.Over the next few years, both have become the main men at their respective teams. Russell is now the lead driver at the Mercedes F1 team after having moved there in 2022. Leclerc has also solidified his spot as the Maranello-based team's key driver.McLaren man defends Charles Leclerc following the F1 Hungarian GPOscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris - Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: GettySpeaking to RACER recently, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has defended Charles Leclerc amid his poor pole to race win conversion rate in F1, which took another hit at the Hungarian GP. The American claimed that this stat had more to do with Leclerc's brilliant qualifying capabilities than anything else.During the interview, Brown brought Leclerc into the conversation while defending his own driver, Lando Norris' pole to win ratio in recent months. The 53-year-old explained how both drivers have a similar story.&quot;There’s another stat out there from [Charles Leclerc], who I’m a big fan of, who’s not won that many races from pole, and I don’t think that’s anything on him,” Brown said.&quot;I think that’s how awesome he is over a lap and maybe can carry a car over a lap that doesn’t have the ultimate race pace. So that’s not intended to be disparaging on him at all. I think he’s a huge talent,&quot; he added.Leclerc has claimed an impressive 27 pole positions in his F1 career, but has only been able to convert 5 of them into race wins. This means he has converted only around 18.5% of his poles into race wins. Three of his eight F1 race wins have come from positions other than pole.