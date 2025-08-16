  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Charles Leclerc
  • "He's the weird uncle in your family group chat": Fans react as hilarious Charles Leclerc-George Russell chat resurfaces

"He's the weird uncle in your family group chat": Fans react as hilarious Charles Leclerc-George Russell chat resurfaces

By Samyak Sharma
Published Aug 16, 2025 15:30 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Previews - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc and George Russell at the 2024 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

An old social media interaction between Charles Leclerc and George Russell has resurfaced on X recently, in which the two drivers can be seen having a funny misunderstanding. Fans online have reacted to this, with many making fun of Leclerc for not understanding what Russell was saying to him.

Ad

The F1 summer break has brought about yet another old but hilarious interaction between two drivers who are today two of the sport's biggest stars.

George Russell commented under one of Charles Leclerc's Instagram posts in 2020, calling the Ferrari man a "baller". Leclerc did not understand what the Briton meant by this, leading to a hilarious interaction. A screenshot of this has resurfaced on social media again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on X have reacted to this funny conversation, with many left in stitches as a result of the misunderstanding between the two F1 stars.

"He's the weird uncle in your family group chat," joked one fan.
Ad
"He was such a loser before Alexandra fixed whatever was wrong with him😭," said another user.
Ad
"I think it's a language barrier rather than a generational one," wrote another fan.
Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"Relatable," one fan simply wrote.
Ad
"Him going idk what u on about but I miss you 🥲," another user pointed out.
Ad
"I actually find this much more endearing than the aloof aura farming that many try in F1," said another fan.
Ad

This interaction occurred back when Russell was still a Williams driver, finding his feet in F1. Leclerc was only in his second season at Ferrari during the COVID-19-affected 2020 season.

Over the next few years, both have become the main men at their respective teams. Russell is now the lead driver at the Mercedes F1 team after having moved there in 2022. Leclerc has also solidified his spot as the Maranello-based team's key driver.

Ad

McLaren man defends Charles Leclerc following the F1 Hungarian GP

Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris - Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris - Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: Getty

Speaking to RACER recently, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has defended Charles Leclerc amid his poor pole to race win conversion rate in F1, which took another hit at the Hungarian GP. The American claimed that this stat had more to do with Leclerc's brilliant qualifying capabilities than anything else.

Ad

During the interview, Brown brought Leclerc into the conversation while defending his own driver, Lando Norris' pole to win ratio in recent months. The 53-year-old explained how both drivers have a similar story.

"There’s another stat out there from [Charles Leclerc], who I’m a big fan of, who’s not won that many races from pole, and I don’t think that’s anything on him,” Brown said.
Ad
"I think that’s how awesome he is over a lap and maybe can carry a car over a lap that doesn’t have the ultimate race pace. So that’s not intended to be disparaging on him at all. I think he’s a huge talent," he added.

Leclerc has claimed an impressive 27 pole positions in his F1 career, but has only been able to convert 5 of them into race wins. This means he has converted only around 18.5% of his poles into race wins. Three of his eight F1 race wins have come from positions other than pole.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications