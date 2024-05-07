“He said he was my lucky charm”: Lando Norris talks about meetings former US president Donald Trump

McLaren driver Lando Norris opened up about his meeting with former president of the United States, Donald Trump after his Miami GP win. Norris made headlines after the conclusion of the Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The 24-year-old McLaren ace achieved his biggest career milestone after holding Red Bull's Max Verstappen to secure his first-ever F1 victory after 110 races.

Lando Norris crossed the finish line 7.612 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc secured his third podium finish of the season, joining Norris and Verstappen. Norris's triumph was met with jubilation from fans and pundits alike.

Following his victory, the 24-year-old driver found himself face to face with Donald Trump in the garage area. The former United States president took the opportunity to congratulate him on his remarkable achievement. Recounting the encounter, Norris said (via Daily Mail):

"I didn't see him in the garage, to be honest. I was busy prepping for the race. But he saw me after, and he came up to congratulate me. So I guess an honour, because whenever you have someone like this, it has to be an honour for them to come up to you, to take time out of their life, to pay their respect for what you've done."

In Norris's own words, Trump jokingly referred to himself as Norris' "lucky charm." The McLaren driver added:

"He said he was my lucky charm because it's my win. So I don't know if he's going to come to more races now. But yeah, there's a lot of special people or cool people that have been here this weekend.

Lando Norris acknowledges "cool" moment with Donald Trump

For Norris, Trump's acknowledgment of his achievements was a "cool moment," one that he was thankful for.

He added:

"Donald is someone that you got to have a lot of respect for in many ways. And yeah, for anyone like that who acknowledges what you can go out and do and acknowledges the work ethic that goes into things, you got to be thankful for that. And I was. So yeah, a cool moment. And that's all."

Max Verstappen continues to lead the F1 Drivers' standings after six races. The Dutchman has won four times this season and has 136 points to his name. With three podium finishes each, Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez is ranked second, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at P3.

Meanwhile, with his win, Lando Norris now finds himself at fourth position. He has the same number of points as the fifth-placed Australian GP winner, Carlos Sainz.