"He should say he can do more" - Haas team boss' advice to Mick Schumacher after disappointing 2022 F1 Brazilian GP qualifying

The 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix weekend saw Haas conquer the entire field from both ends of the spectrum with drivers Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen after qualifying on Friday. Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace is set to witness Magnussen start in pole position for Saturday's Sprint race, whereas teammate Schumacher starts dead last in the same event.

Often criticized for his performances throughout the 2022 F1 season, Mick Schumacher has been on a rollercoaster of results in the sport. The German's highs behind the wheel came in the form of two points-scoring finishes this year, while the lows came in the form of three crashes that cost his relatively small team a considerable amount of money.

He was going 165 mph and sustained a 33G impact.



But the car shattered upon impact, as it is designed to do, and Schumacher escaped without injury

In light of yesterday's rain-affected qualifying, the 23-year-old has been under further pressure from inside and outside the paddock to step up his performances. On a day when his teammate managed to make the most of his opportunities and qualify on the front row after a year out from the sport, the German unfortunately got knocked out in Q1.

#HaasF1 #BrazilGP A difficult Friday for Mick, as he qualified 20th but with changeable weather forecast for São Paulo, there’s still a chance for a comeback this weekend A difficult Friday for Mick, as he qualified 20th but with changeable weather forecast for São Paulo, there’s still a chance for a comeback this weekend 🇧🇷#HaasF1 #BrazilGP https://t.co/UDMXkGAful

Guenther Steiner, the team principal at the American racing outfit, spoke about his driver's performance shortly after the session was over. Steiner, who has been supportive of Schumacher, coached on how the young driver needs to shift his outlook going into the upcoming Sprint and the Grand Prix itself and said:

“Today when he went out, I think he was a little bit too hesitant to put a lap down because we just changed to dry tyres. But even starting from there, he saw what was possible today. He should say he can do more.”

Mick Schumacher looks forward to 2022 F1 Brazilian GP weekend, says he enjoys driving on the track

Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher reiterated his love for Brazil and the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace ahead of this weekend's Brazilian GP. The penultimate race of the 2022 season sees the German driver start in last place for Saturday's Sprint race. Not letting his starting position keep him down, Schumacher elaborated on the track, saying:

“Brazil is a track where I immediately felt very comfortable on, and so therefore I’m looking forward to going back. The flow of the track is something that I like, I enjoy driving it. It was one of the first tracks that I drove in a Formula 1 simulator. Frankly, I just love going there, the fans are great and I’m very much looking forward to racing there again.”

Watch Mick Schumacher try and finish on points over the course of this weekend's F1 Brazilian GP.

