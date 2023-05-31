"He spends 25% of his brain": What Oscar Piastri learned from Fernando Alonso at Alpine according to David Croft

F1 commentator David Croft recently spoke about what Oscar Piastri learned from Fernando Alonso when both worked at Alpine.

Of course, the legendary Spanish driver has loads of experience in F1 and must have indirectly helped the young Australian.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Croft revealed how Oscar Piastri once explained that he learned that Fernando Alonso only uses 25 percent of his brain racing and driving the car on track, while the other 75 percent is working on the strategy of his entire race.

Of course, every successful F1 driver that has ever driven in the sport has always thought of various strategies the team could implement in order to win. The F1 commentator said:

"I want to go back to something Oscar Piastri said. I said 'What did you learn from Fernando when you were watching him from the garage at Alpine last year?' and he said, 'I learned that he spends 25 percent of his brain capacity during a race racing and concentrating on the driving."

"The other 75 percent is working out the strategy and working out how he can make things better for himself, not necessarily with what he does with the car on track and in a corner or in a moment for an overtake, he thinks his way through a race like no driver I've ever seen before.'"

Later on, David Croft claimed that if Fernando Alonso is able to keep performing at such a high level and keep using his brain power to the maximum, he can easily continue in the sport for several years, despite being the eldest on the grid. He concluded:

"I think, you know, as long as that bit continues, Fernando...there's no reason Fernando can't carry on for another four or five years, and be part of that Honda revolution at Aston Martin."

Fernando Alonso still determined to perform better and challenge Red Bull

Fernando Alonso finished second in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and bagged yet another podium for Aston Martin. Though he is well aware that Red Bull has a much quicker package, he is still determined to at least challenge, if not beat, the reigning world champions.

In a post-race interview, he recalled how he did not have the strongest car in the 2010 and 2012 seasons but was still able to challenge Red Bull's former driver, Sebastian Vettel. The 41-year-old said:

"I've been through it before, In 2010 I was still able to become champion in the final race, despite my Ferrari being inferior to the Red Bull then. And in 2012 it happened again. On pure speed, we’re still not the fastest, but we won't give up."

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



"I've been through it before, In 2010 I was still able to become champion in the final race, despite my Ferrari being inferior to the Red Bull then. And in 2012 it happened again. On pure speed we’re still not the… Fernando Alonso on his title chances despite having a slower car:"I've been through it before, In 2010 I was still able to become champion in the final race, despite my Ferrari being inferior to the Red Bull then. And in 2012 it happened again. On pure speed we’re still not the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fernando Alonso on his title chances despite having a slower car:"I've been through it before, In 2010 I was still able to become champion in the final race, despite my Ferrari being inferior to the Red Bull then. And in 2012 it happened again. On pure speed we’re still not the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Fernando Alonso is currently in third place in the drivers' championship table with 93 points. He is aiming to at least beat Sergio Perez and finish the season in second place.

Poll : 0 votes