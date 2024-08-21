“He still pees everywhere in the house”: Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc shares the “funniest thing” his pet Leo does

Charles Leclerc has revealed his pet dog Leo's "funniest" behavior. The Ferrari star stated that little Leo "pees everywhere in the house" despite his repeated tries to train him and make him use the 'pee-pad'.

The 26-year-old welcomed a new member to his family when he adopted a small puppy earlier this year, naming him Leo. He has made multiple appearances at the paddock with Leclerc.

The Scuderia star recently sat with Tom Clarkson on the "Beyond the Grid" podcast where he spilled the beans about Leo. When asked what the "funniest thing Leo does" is, the Monegasque driver stated that his struggle to make Leo use the pee-pad has been the one.

"There's something quite funny. I tried to train him, [in order for him] to be clean. But obviously he's still a puppy, he's like six months old," Charles Leclerc said. "So, it's quite tricky at the beginning. So, we both (Leclerc and his girlfriend) put a Pee-pad, pads you put on the floor for him to pee on it. At first he was basically peeing everywhere in the house."

"And every time I was like, 'No, Leo,' and I was taking him and putting him on the pee pad to make him understand that's where you need to pee. Now he still pees everywhere in the house. But once he's finished he goes on the pee pad and he sits down on the pee pad and looks at me like, 'You see I learnt from you.'"

Leo arrived at Silverstone with Charles Leclerc for the first time during this year's British Grand Prix. As the Ferrari star came out with his pet dog outside of his motorhome, he met Lewis Hamilton and his pet dog, Roscoe. They stood beside their pets and laughed, watching them play. Numerous other videos have surfaced online that show Roscoe and Leo having a good time meeting each other.

Charles Leclerc approves Leo's playdate with Roscoe next season

Charles Leclerc and Leo are looking forward to pairing up with Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe next season at Ferrari.

While Hamilton and Roscoe are paddock superstars already, Leclerc said in the aforementioned podcast that he is optimistic that he will have the chance to share dog-walking duties with the seven-time world champion.

"In Silverstone, we had both of our motorhomes close to each other. And we bumped into each other both walking our dogs,” he said. “So they already met and for next year, they’ll be nice.” [at 00:52]

Hamilton is set to move to Ferrari next season. He agreed on a multi-year deal with the Prancing Horse worth $446 million. He will replace Williams-bound Carlos Sainz in the process and race alongside Charles Leclerc.

