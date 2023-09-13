“He will be very interesting for many teams” - Lando Norris to Red Bull speculations intensify after Helmut Marko’s latest comments

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has once again spoken about Lando Norris and how many teams would want him in the future once his contract with McLaren runs out. The British driver has shown his talent even with a mediocre car and has consistently finished in decent positions.

Speaking to F1 Insider, Helmut Marko stated that though Lando Norris' contract is fixed until 2025, many teams would want him if he plans to jump ship for 2026. He said:

"Norris has a fixed contract until the end of 2025. After that he will be very interesting for many teams."

Since there have been many rumors about Sergio Perez leaving Red Bull, several people are speculating and discussing the possibility of Lando Norris joining the reigning world champions in the future. Though Red Bull still has many other backup drivers like Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, and even Liam Lawson who are in line to get to F1 with the Austrian-British team, Norris is also on Marko's radar.

As of now, the British F1 driver has continuously stated how he wishes to stay at McLaren and focus on pushing the team forward in the near future. He has nothing major to say about what would happen after 2025, since it depends on the circumstances at that moment.

Red Bull team boss shares his thoughts on potential Lando Norris-Max Verstappen pairing for the future

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently shared his thoughts on Lando Norris teaming up with Max Verstappen in the team. Initially, he praised the Briton's potential and talent. However, he soon pointed out that he is a McLaren driver at the moment. Concluding it all, he stated that there is still a long way to go before any move happens.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he said:

“Look, Lando is a great driver, there's no doubt about that, and you can see his potential is growing. But he's a McLaren driver. You have to respect the agreements that are in place. But he's one of a few drivers at the moment that…

"He's doing a great job in the sport and of course we have our drivers confirmed for ’24. In ’25, we have one seat open and as you can imagine, there's not a shortage of interest in that seat, but it's a long way away at the moment.”

Horner is also well aware of how drivers might already avoid getting into the second seat alongside Max Verstappen simply because of how unlucky previous drivers were alongside the Dutchman.