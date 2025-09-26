Fans react to Lewis Hamilton sharing update about his pet Roscoe's health

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Sep 26, 2025 12:43 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Practice - Source: Getty
In Picture: Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe - Source: Getty

F1 fans took to their social media accounts to share their reactions to Lewis Hamilton's pet, Roscoe. The fans shared their reactions after Hamilton delivered an update about Roscoe's health.

Hamilton has a long-time pet, known as Roscoe. He is someone whom the F1 driver also calls his son. The pet dog is currently 12 years old and is facing some health challenges.

Sharing the news on Roscoe, Hamilton shared a worrying update. As per his post, the little pet is currently in a coma after going through a treatment post pneumonia.

As the news surfaced on social media, fans expressed their feelings. Reacting to it, they took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts. Here's what they wrote on the micro-blogging site, X formerly Twitter:

A fan wrote, "Heal fast Roscoe. Your courage today is your strength tomorrow."
"All my prayers for Roscoe and strength for Lewis to go through those very hard moments in life. Keep it up doggo!" wrote another fan.
Another fan wrote, "I hope you recover well Roscoe."
"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Roscoe!" wrote another fan.
"Hope hes better soon praying for u roscoe and Lewis," wrote a fan.
A fan wrote, "Get well soon Roscoe."
What did Lewis Hamilton wrote about Roscoe?

Lewis Hamilton shared an worrying update about Roscoe, his dearest pet. Taking to his official Instagram account, here's what the Ferrari driver wrote,

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari with his pet dog, Roscoe at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty Images
"Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped."
"They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he's in a coma. We don't know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we'll try to wake him up. I'm by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support," he further added.

Lewis Hamilton is currently competing in his 19th season in F1. He is currently driving for Ferrari after having arrived from Mercedes this season. He parted ways with the Silver Arrows after Silver Arrows after 12 years, and it was the team where he won six of his seven F1 titles, and claimed 84 race wins.

After 17 races and three Sprints, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 of the Driver's Standings with 121 points. His teammate, Charles Leclerc is in P5 with 165 points. Ferrari are in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 286 points.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

