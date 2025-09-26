Fans react to Lewis Hamilton sharing update about his pet Roscoe's health

F1 fans took to their social media accounts to share their reactions to Lewis Hamilton's pet, Roscoe. The fans shared their reactions after Hamilton delivered an update about Roscoe's health.

Hamilton has a long-time pet, known as Roscoe. He is someone whom the F1 driver also calls his son. The pet dog is currently 12 years old and is facing some health challenges.

Sharing the news on Roscoe, Hamilton shared a worrying update. As per his post, the little pet is currently in a coma after going through a treatment post pneumonia.

As the news surfaced on social media, fans expressed their feelings. Reacting to it, they took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts. Here's what they wrote on the micro-blogging site, X formerly Twitter:

A fan wrote, "Heal fast Roscoe. Your courage today is your strength tomorrow."

A fan wrote, "Heal fast Roscoe. Your courage today is your strength tomorrow."

"All my prayers for Roscoe and strength for Lewis to go through those very hard moments in life. Keep it up doggo!" wrote another fan.

"All my prayers for Roscoe and strength for Lewis to go through those very hard moments in life. Keep it up doggo!" wrote another fan.

Another fan wrote, "I hope you recover well Roscoe."

Another fan wrote, "I hope you recover well Roscoe."

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Roscoe!" wrote another fan.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Roscoe!" wrote another fan.

"Hope hes better soon praying for u roscoe and Lewis," wrote a fan.

"Hope hes better soon praying for u roscoe and Lewis," wrote a fan.

A fan wrote, "Get well soon Roscoe."

A fan wrote, "Get well soon Roscoe."

What did Lewis Hamilton wrote about Roscoe?

Lewis Hamilton shared an worrying update about Roscoe, his dearest pet. Taking to his official Instagram account, here's what the Ferrari driver wrote,

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari with his pet dog, Roscoe at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty Images

"Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped."

"They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he's in a coma. We don't know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we'll try to wake him up. I'm by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support," he further added.

Lewis Hamilton is currently competing in his 19th season in F1. He is currently driving for Ferrari after having arrived from Mercedes this season. He parted ways with the Silver Arrows after Silver Arrows after 12 years, and it was the team where he won six of his seven F1 titles, and claimed 84 race wins.

After 17 races and three Sprints, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 of the Driver's Standings with 121 points. His teammate, Charles Leclerc is in P5 with 165 points. Ferrari are in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 286 points.

