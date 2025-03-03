"Healing takes time, no shortcuts": Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet pulls back curtain on struggles with her health post-COVID

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, provided an insight into her struggles with health after contracting COVID-19 at the beginning of 2022. The Dutch driver has been going out with the Brazilian model for over four years.

The pair was spotted together for the first time in the F1 paddock during the Monaco GP in 2021 after Piquet embraced the Dutchman after his race win. The couple live in Monaco with the 35-year-old's daughter, Penelope, whom she co-parents with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

Kelly Piquet, in her latest Instagram Story, shared her journey with her health after suffering from COVID-19 and its long-term effects on her body. She wrote:

"In the beginning of 2022 I got COVID-19 and after that, my health, during that year, completely plummeted. I was ill every 6 weeks and would never fully recover. Also, my anemia, which I had since a teenager, got even worse, which then heavily affected my hair loss.

"Around September 2022 I decided to work with @lifeasJane. And she completely transformed me and taught me so much about health and well-being. It wasn't until a few weeks, months into 2023 that I felt like I was back to myself. Healing takes time and dedication. No quick fixes."

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's story...Credits-Instagram

Kelly Piquet returned to her healthy self in 2023 and announced her pregnancy in late 2024, as she expects her first child with Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen hints at the timeline of his child's birth

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that his child with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, will be born during the season and will not hinder his preparations going into the 2025 season opener in Melbourne.

As per GPBlog, the four-time F1 world champion reflected on the timeline and said:

"During the season. I'm relaxed about it, will be fine."

2025 could be a special season for the Red Bull driver, not just off track but also on the track, as he will look to become only the second driver after Michael Schumacher to win five consecutive Drivers' championships.

However, there are some questions over the performance of the RB21 as it was not an entirely smooth pre-season test in Bahrain last week. Although speaking with Sky Sports, the Dutchman wasn't too bleak about the performance and said:

"I think it wasn't bad but at the same time, there is still a bit of work to do. However, it is what we expected and we will keep on working and keep on trying to improve hopefully, as we go into Melbourne, we will learn a bit more by going through all the data and see where we are at."

Max Verstappen could have a battle with teams like McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes hanging on his coattails throughout the 2025 season.

