“HELL YES”; “Bring back the v10’s”: Fans react as F1 boss expresses willingness to make cars noisier

By Devang Chauhan
Modified May 15, 2024 11:30 GMT
Ayrton Senna 30th Anniversary Commemoration
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, smiles during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's death

F1 fans were left excited when the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali pointed out that he was willing to ditch the hybrid engines in favor of making the cars noisier as they used to be before 2014.

F1 introduced the turbo hybrid engines in the 2014 season which made the workings of the power unit more technical and divided it into three parts: MGU-K, ICE, and the battery. The new power units also lacked the noise of their V12s counterpart which took some element out of the spectacle.

Speaking with Autosport's Italian website, Domenicali mentioned that he was in favor of ditching the hybrids in the 2030 engine rules. He said:

"I would definitely get rid of the hybrid. I think all the time, when I jump back in a V8, I am always so surprised at how smooth the engine is. The top speed is slow compared to what we have now, but it's just the pick-up of the engine and the torque.
"It's so smooth the whole delivery process: the downshift, and the upshifts. It's so much more natural to what we have."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the Italian's comments on X, saying:

"HELL YES," said a fan affirmatively.
"Ditch the hybrid. shrink the cars. bring back the v10's," wrote another fan.
"Just ditch the 2026 rules and wait for this. Don’t chance the rules too often," pointed another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

F1 CEO provides an update on the 2026 engine regulations

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that several parties have reached an agreement regarding the 2026 engine regulations and fans would get to know about the details on June 1.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the former Ferrari team boss said:

“In recent weeks there has been an alignment between the various parties involved, and the publication of the 2026 regulations should take place on 1 June. The FIA will then explain the changes, which are many.
“And it will be important to clarify as best as possible because I have read a series of interpretations that do not correspond to what the new regulations will be.”

The FIA will also provide details about the new chassis rules for the 2026 season on June 1 so that the teams can start working on the new regulations as soon as possible with the powertrains already in the development phase.

