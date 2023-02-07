"Hello gorgeous!" - Fans lose their minds over Alfa Romeo's 2023 F1 challenger C43 and its livery

Alfa Romeo's 2023 challenger, the C43 was revealed today in Zurich, Switzerland. The updated colors on the car caught the eye of fans and spectators after watching three other teams have the same color scheme on their livery as last season.

Many things were involved during the launch, which also included the team's mistake of leaking their car's livery earlier than expected. This was met with sarcasm and humor on the internet. However, the 'dashing' colors on the car compensated for the mistake that the team unwillingly made.

This error by the team was spotted by some keen eyes of the spectators.

LS2 @RBMV33 that does not look on purpose Did Alfa Romeo accidentally reveal the liverythat does not look on purpose Did Alfa Romeo accidentally reveal the livery 💀 that does not look on purpose https://t.co/MB2r42eenw

After the launch program had started, Alfa Romeo's team representative, Alunni Bravi, and their technical director, Jan Monchaux, were on stage discussing the future of the team and what the upcoming season holds for them.

While they were still talking about it, the livery of the car was yet to be revealed, however, behind them was a screen displaying pictures of the team and the car when they accidentally put the picture of the C43, revealing the car much sooner than it was supposed to be done. While the live audience did not react too highly to it, it spread like wildfire on the internet.

Internet reacts to Alfa Romeo's C43

The new colors on the Alfa Romeo were shining out despite being of a darker shade. The team used a traditional white-and-red combination until the previous season, however, this time the C43 has been colored in black and a darker tone of red, resembling a lot to Ferrari's tone in the previous season.

The team's driver lineup, Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas unveiled the car, revealing to the audience a beautiful challenger. Here are some of the best reactions from the internet:

"Hello gorgeous!"

"Better than Mercedes"

"Thank you Alfa for giving us an actual car launch!"

"The Best livery so far hands down"

"probably the most beautiful car so far"

"It’s beautiful and it looks so fast. Bottas 2023 F1 World Champion"

"Perhaps the red is a little too close to Ferrari, but aside from that, it looks good."

After an upliftment in the team's performance in the previous season of Formula 1, Alfa Romeo are looking forward to another year of development, as Bravi spoke during the launch. He stated that the team is not looking forward to setting very high goals but they do expect to develop further and remain competitive in the mid-field.

Poll : 0 votes