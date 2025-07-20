Helmut Marko addresses reports of Max Verstappen meeting Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko addressed reports of Max Verstappen meeting with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. Speaking about whether the Red Bull driver met with the Mercedes team principal to discuss his future, Marko affirmed that Verstappen is allowed to meet anyone he wants.

As Red Bull's constant downward spiral doesn't seem to stop, the rumors of Verstappen moving elsewhere are gaining ground. Especially to Mercedes, a team that is expected to be comparatively strong under the upcoming regulations.

Even though neither Verstappen nor Wolff confirmed their meeting, rumor mill has it that the Verstappen camp, consisting of Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen (Verstappen's father), and Raymond Vermeulen (Verstappen's manager), is in talks with the Silver Arrows over a potential switch.

Moreover, it has also surfaced that Verstappen met Wolff at Sardinia, Italy, which was quashed as a rumor. As Verstappen's link with Mercedes is getting stronger day by day, Marko finally addressed it and shared his thoughts.

Speaking about it, the Red Bull top advisor told Austrian media OE24:

"Max can meet with whomever he wants. We have a valid contract [until 2028] and we assume Max will stay with us." (Via Motorsport)

Even though Verstappen is tied to Red Bull till the end of 2028, he can trigger a performance clause (if he moves below P3 in the driver's standings by July), and move away from the team. Verstappen has won only two of 12 races this season, and is far behind his championship rivals, Oscar Piastri (234) and Lando Norris (226)

Moreover, George Russell (147) is also gradually closing in on Verstappen's P3 (165). Mercedes' interest in Max Verstappen further cemented as the German team is yet to extend George Russell, their star driver and stalwart's contract at his home race, the British GP.

Max Verstappen declined to comment on his Mercedes link

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 - Source: Getty

As rumors of Max Verstappen moving away from Red Bull are getting stronger, the Dutchman declined to comment on his future. Speaking about this, here's what he said:

"I do not have to add much to that. The more I say about it, the more it will be reported in the media. And I certainly do not want that. I determine my own future.” (Via Racingnews365)

Red Bull has had enormous internal shake-ups since last year, as their Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, left, and he was followed by Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley. The two aforementioned names were instrumental to Red Bull's success over the years.

Coming into this season, the Austrian team sacked their long-time team principal, Christian Horner, who has been at the helm of affairs at the Milton Keynes-based team for 20 long years.

