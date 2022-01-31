“Carlos was almost on the same level as Max” – Helmut Marko believes Carlos Sainz was “unlucky” to have partnered Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko believes Carlos Sainz is almost at the same "level" as reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The Austrian also claims Sainz was unlucky to have partnered with Verstappen at Toro Rosso.

Formula 1 Fans @Formula1_GP Make way for the Spanish raging bull Carlos Sainz Jr, who joins Torro Rosso for 2015! http://t.co/AxIg3zb3CN Make way for the Spanish raging bull Carlos Sainz Jr, who joins Torro Rosso for 2015! http://t.co/AxIg3zb3CN

The two drivers met in 2015 at Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso. Both drivers impressed mother team seniors like Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, but Verstappen got the spotlight due to his debut win for Red Bull at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. The Dutchman's victory in Spain led to him becoming a permanent member of the Austrian side. Speaking of the two talented drivers, Marko said:

“Sainz was unlucky to run into Verstappen at the decisive moment. We had already seen in the first test in Silverstone that he was super-fast right away. He was almost at the same level as Verstappen. Almost. But when we had to make the choice between Verstappen and Sainz, it was clear.”

Carlos Sainz took a different route, leaving Toro Rosso for Renault, McLaren, and then finally Ferrari. The driver has shown excellent form in all the F1 teams he has starred in but has especially shone at Ferrari in 2021.

Mattia Binotto praised Carlos Sainz for being a "good student" in 2021

Out of Context Mattia Binotto @OfMattia Carlos Sainz with fans in Fiorano today and a glimpse of his racing suit and jacket with the new sponsors



📸_wush_76 Carlos Sainz with fans in Fiorano today and a glimpse of his racing suit and jacket with the new sponsors📸_wush_76 https://t.co/sz8XLJVhuI

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto praised Carlos Sainz for his impressive attitude and performance in 2021. The Spaniard placed fifth in the drivers' standings despite being new to the Italian team. Binotto praised the 27-year-old's amazing learning ability as getting up to speed in a new car is never easy for drivers. He said:

“Certainly, he has also been very good from his side. He has done well because he is a good student. He studies, tries to learn, and tries to understand everything. He has been consistent in integrating and developing performance throughout the season.”

Binotto highlighted the Spaniard's ability to adapt to new situations and machinery, claiming it is not easy to get used to a new power unit. Mercedes power units are considerably different from the Ferrari engines the driver now operates. Binotto said:

“Getting to know the power source is one of those things that has to be done, as is the energy management. The way a power source works can certainly make it a bit more difficult. It’s something that takes time, but it’s not impossible. But then you need a good driver. The better the driver, the faster that process goes. In that respect, Carlos was very strong. We knew we had a good driver in him and he showed that.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Sainz outperformed team-mate Charles Leclerc despite being new to the team in 2021. Fans of the Spaniard can look forward to another series of spectacular performances from the driver this season.

Edited by Anurag C