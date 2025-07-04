Helmut Marko breaks his silence on Max Verstappen potentially leaving Red Bull for Mercedes

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has finally given his take on rumors of Max Verstappen leaving the team for Mercedes at the end of the season. The Austrian claims that the contract is in place and the Dutch driver isn't going anywhere.

Ad

The rumors of Max Verstappen and Mercedes having conversations were first made public in the F1 Austrian GP by George Russell. Since then, Toto Wolff has also acknowledged the same.

The bigger shock came from reports from Italian publication Sky Italia that claimed Max Verstappen has consented to a move to Mercedes.

Since then, the Dutch driver was questioned about his future on Thursday, but he opted against saying anything. It does, however, appear that a lot of commotion is going on in the background. Max Verstappen had signed a contract with Red Bull until 2028. There are, however, a lot of performance clauses in the contract that could potentially help him carve his way out of the team.

Ad

Trending

The question of the Dutch driver's future was put to Helmut Marko by Kleine Zeitung, to which the Austrian had the same blunt response that Verstappen wasn't going anywhere. He said,

“He hasn’t signed and can’t do it at all. It’s just annoying now. The same questions keep coming up, we keep giving the same answers, because nothing has changed in the initial situation.”

Ad

Max Verstappen stays tight-lipped about his future

Max Verstappen was the center of attraction at Silverstone on Thursday as the media swarmed the driver for updates on his future. The driver has maintained in the past that he sees his future with Red Bull, but in Austria, for the first time, he was a bit noncommittal.

As expected though, the driver was not willing to divulge details, as he made it clear that he was not going to talk about his contract. He said,

Ad

“Like I said, nothing to add. Nothing has changed from my side. I think no one can say 100 per cent sure that they will be fully comfortable next year. There will be so many unknowns anyway for next year and the only thing that I have to do is drive whatever I have fast. I’m not speaking about my contract, to be honest. It’s a bit easier like that for everyone.”

Ad

The question of the Dutch driver's future also ties in with the future of Mercedes driver George Russell. The British driver was expecting a contract extension by now, but it has continued to get delayed.

Any team principal would accommodate a Max Verstappen in their team if the opportunity arose, and it would be interesting to see how Toto Wolff will navigate the situation he finds himself as he balances George Russell's career as well as Kimi Antonelli's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More