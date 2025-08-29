Helmut Marko clears the air on rumors of Red Bull approaching Alex Palou to team up with Max Verstappen

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko gave a stern response regarding Indy 500 champion Alex Palou partnering alongside Max Verstappen for the 2026 season. The Spanish driver has dominated the IndyCar season this year and has won eight of the completed 16 rounds with one race remaining in his bid to become the first driver to complete a three-peat in the series.

Owing to his success in the USA, reports claimed recently that Palou could be moving to F1 and had already been contacted by the Austrian team for a potential link-up alongside Max Verstappen for the 2026 season.

However, speaking with Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, Marko rubbished such reports and gave a straightforward response to being in contact with Palou, saying:

"That's not true,"

Yuki Tsunoda is the current occupant of the second seat alongside Verstappen after first inheriting the position in the third race of the year in Suzuka. Similar to other drivers, the Japanese has struggled to keep pace with the four-time F1 world champion and has scored just seven points for the team.

Although the Dutch driver has scored the majority of Red Bull's points in the 2025 season, he too finds himself astray from the championship fight, given the RB21's lack of performance against the McLaren MCL39.

Max Verstappen gives his honest opinion on winning his home race this weekend

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was under "no illusions" that winning the Dutch Grand Prix would be very difficult for him this weekend, but was optimistic about his chances given the inclement weather.

Speaking with F1.com in Zandvoort, the 27-year-old said and reflected on the weekend:

“I’m not under any illusions at the moment. I know that winning [at Zandvoort] this year will be very hard, but I honestly hope for just a fun and great weekend and a great spectacle. I’ve won a few times there already, that helps for sure, and I know that when I rock up to the track, I’ll give it everything I have. Of course, I will hope to be on the podium to see everyone again.”

Max Verstappen also expressed his gratitude towards the Dutch Army and added:

“It’s been fantastic to race in general in Zandvoort. I never thought that it would have been possible, and we’ve had so many cool events already and great results at the same time, and crazy weather at the same time as well in some races! For me, it’s a pretty insane weekend. You see the amount of support that you get on a track, and to see the amount of orange,"

Max Verstappen has won the race on three occasions and finished P2 in last year's race behind Lando Norris.

