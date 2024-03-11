"Helmut Marko is a contractor to Red Bull GmbH": Christian Horner rebukes claims of his role in rumors of chief advisor's suspension 

Christian Horner claimed Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was contracted to Red Bull Gmbh and his alleged suspension rumors were not related to the F1 team.

There has been a lot of tension in the Austrian team since the beginning of February, when Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a member of staff. Since then, there have been many stories that have caused chaos in the management of the team.

On the eve of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, it was reported that Helmut Marko might face suspension from his role as he was being investigated as a subject of leaking information in Christian Horner's investigation.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the Red Bull team boss spoke about the news of Marko's suspension and said:

“I think the rumor about suspension was as news to the team as it was to anybody else. We were quite surprised to hear that. Helmut is a contractor to Red Bull GmbH, so it was an issue between them. We weren't party or part of that discussion."

Horner added:

“I've known Helmut since 1996, and he's played an important role over the years. That role has evolved over the years. I've known him a very, very long time. Coming up to 81 years of age, he's still obviously motivated about Formula 1, which is a positive thing.”

Christian Horner provides update on Helmut Marko's suspension rumors

The Red Bull team principal stated that there was nothing to report as there had been no 'decision-making process' around Marko internally, reiterating that they were not aware of the origin of the suspension rumors.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, Christian Horner said:

“There has been no decision-making process around Helmut, so I am not quite sure where the rumor has permeated from. But it is not something I’ve been involved in."

Christian Horner also delved into his dynamic with Helmut Marko, adding:

“My relationship with Helmut is no issue. I think that he's always outspoken, but that's Helmut. Everybody has a role to play no matter what that role is. I think this team has been incredibly successful, and it has had tremendous ability for a long period of time. That has been one of the keys to our success.”

Helmut Marko recently stated that he would stay on in his role with the team in the future after his meeting with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff went successfully in Jeddah.