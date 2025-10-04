Helmut Marko criticizes Lando Norris for blocking Max Verstappen on his final qualifying lap in F1 Singapore GP

Red Bull Racing senior advisor Helmut Marko has blasted Lando Norris for impeding Max Verstappen on the Dutchman's final run in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. The Austrian has claimed that Norris' move was &quot;incomprehensible&quot; and that he could not imagine he did it on purpose.Max Verstappen was left fuming after his final lap in qualifying for the Singapore GP on Saturday, as he felt he was impeded by a slow-moving Lando Norris in the final chicane. The onboard replays showed that the Briton was slowly going into the pit lane, and this seemingly caught Verstappen off guard.Verstappen blamed Norris in the post-qualifying interview, claiming that this was the reason he wasn't closer to pole sitter George Russell in the end. Talking to Sky Sports, Red Bull Racing senior advisor Helmut Marko has also registered his complaint about Norris' alleged blocking.&quot;It was very, very close - as we expected. But Norris’s move was incomprehensible. We were already one and a half tenths up on our previous lap,&quot; said Marko, via GPBlog.&quot;He completely blocked Max in the final two corners. For Norris, there was nothing to gain, so I just don’t understand it. I hope he simply didn’t look in his mirrors. I can’t imagine it was intentional,&quot; he added.The onboard footage from Max Verstappen's car showed that he could see Lando Norris in front of him as he arrived at the final chicane, but the McLaren driver was well within the pit entry line, making his way back after the session had concluded.It is difficult to see how Verstappen was affected by this, but the 4x world champion has remained adamant after the session that this lost him some time, leading to him ultimately backing off. He will now start Sunday's race from P2.Lando Norris' fires shots at Max Verstappen and Red Bull for their &quot;complaints&quot; after the Singapore GP qualifyingMax Verstappen and Lando Norris after the Italian Grand Prix - Source: GettyLando Norris has come out firing, as he has claimed that the Red Bull team &quot;complains about everything&quot; after Max Verstappen blamed him for impeding him during his final run in qualifying for the Singapore GP.Speaking about Verstappen's complaints in the media after the qualifying session on Saturday, Norris went on the offensive, saying:&quot;They always complain. They complain about everything, that's Red Bull.&quot; Speaking about his performance in qualifying, Norris claimed that the McLaren car was not quick enough to compete with the cars in front, especially Mercedes. The driver will start the race from P5, while his teammate and main championship rival, Oscar Piastri, starts from third.George Russell grabbed his second pole of the 2025 season at the Marina Bay Circuit, with Max Verstappen in second. Kimi Antonelli will also start ahead of Norris after qualifying in fourth.