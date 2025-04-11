Helmut Marko draws a damning verdict on Red Bull’s pace after Bahrain FP session

Red Bull Racing's advisor, Dr. Helmut Marko, has given a strong statement about the pace of the car, calling it slow. The team boss' comments came after the first two practice sessions of the Bahrain Grand Prix took place earlier on Friday, April 11, with the RB21 proving tricky to drive.

Marko highlighted that the issues with the car could be attributed to the tyre temperatures, with high temperatures causing the car to slide around like it did in the second practice session under the piloting of the four-time World Champion.

The FP2 session was Max Verstappen's first time back in the car after his victory in Japan last weekend, since he handed over the reins of his vehicle to rookie Ayumu Iwasa for the first free practice session. After the Dutchman had a chance to do 27 laps in the second practice period and place seventh in the standings, Helmut Marko gave his viewpoint on the problem.

"We are too slow and the tires are becoming far too hot."

"The main problem is the tire temperature, which we can't control. As soon as the temperature goes up, we are sliding and sliding makes it even worse. Strangely enough, at one stage, the tyre recovered, and we are doing the same lap times as Lando, but that was only three or four laps out of 50."

Despite the issues, the Red Bull consultant remains hopeful for the qualifying and race this weekend, stating that they might be able to lock-in to the same set-up they had in Japan that helped Verstappen secure the pole and win at the Suzuka track.

"But we will make changes like we did in Japan and hopefully get that same dream setup solution that will allow us to be more competitive tomorrow." [via Motorsport.com]

Meanwhile, in the second Red Bull car, Yuki Tsunoda finished the first practice session in ninth place after he put in a lap time of 1:34.484. After putting in a lap time of 1:32.024, he placed 18th on the second practice session's leaderboard.

Red Bull drivers give their verdict on the car after Bahrain GP FP sessions

Yuki Tsunoda driving Red Bull Racing's RB21 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 11, 2025 - Source: Getty

Both Red Bull drivers shared their disappointment in the performance of the vehicle after the first two practice sessions. Max Verstappen highlighted the gap between them and the McLaren drivers, who each topped a practice session.

“[It] took like one lap, two laps to get into it, but still the gap was quite massive, so [I’m] not entirely happy,” Verstappen said. “[I was] just struggling a lot with grip, feeling in general. The balance wasn’t too bad but just, yeah, off, and quite a bit of work to do also in the long run."

Yuki Tsunoda, on the other hand, chose to remain optimistic that there were still changes to be made in the car that would help in the upcoming qualifying session.

“I’m sure we’re going to change a lot of things, and I mean for now it seems [like we’re] struggling, but at the same time I know a lot more will come from cleaner operations and everything. So I’m still feeling optimistic, but it will be hard for now to go through Q3.” [via F1]

The Bahrain GP continues on Saturday, April 12, with the third practice session, followed by qualifying for the race on Sunday.

